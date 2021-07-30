Cancel
The Bard is back on Boston Common: ‘The Tempest’ is pure enchantment

MetroWest Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loud "hurrah" is in order for the reappearance of free Shakespeare on the Boston Common after more than a year of absence due to the pandemic. The production of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s “The Tempest” opened to the press in perfect weather on Wednesday night with the ensemble on stage taking deep breaths together before beginning the play. That sight was a reminder of how truly alive the stage was about to become, at long last.

