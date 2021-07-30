Local Health Plan Earns High National Ratings for Adolescent Immunizations, Weight Assessment

The Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are urging the vaccination of adolescents 12 years and older against COVID-19. The two are teaming up to reach out to parents to answer questions about the safety of the vaccine, and to talk about why teens should get it. They say with families turning their attention to the start of the next school year, it’s important to send students back to the classroom with the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine. To address lingering hesitancy and to answer parent questions, experts from Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Health Department will host a Facebook Live discussion called “COVID-19 Vaccines and Kids” on Wednesday, August 4 at 12:30 p.m. The health department and Spectrum say achieving higher levels of vaccination among eligible students as well as teachers and staff is one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume operations. They also note the Pfizer vaccine is widely available in the community.