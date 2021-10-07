Blake Shelton's Sharing His Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani on 'Body Language' Deluxe Edition
Back in July, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed on Shelton's 1,400-acre Oklahoma ranch. Carson Daly, who served as officiant, gushed over the details of the big day. Appearing on The Today Show, Daly said the event was "perfectly them... a perfect blend of country and glamour." Naturally, this included two fabulous wedding dresses for Stefani, an exchange of heartfelt vows and an original song performed by Shelton at the altar. Now that secret wedding song, a Shelton and Craig Wiseman co-write titled "We Can Reach the Stars," is slated for a Dec. 3 release as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Shelton's May 2021 album Body Language.www.wideopencountry.com
