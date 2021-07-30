Cancel
Revol Reels In Wisin, Yandel, Cosculluela & Zion on 'Ya Paso' Video Premiere: Exclusive

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisin, Yandel, Cosculluela and Zion have teamed up on the new single “Ya Paso,” premiering exclusively on Billboard below. Helmed by Puerto Rican producer Revol under his label Update Music and distributed by GLAD Empire, the song’s infectious beat goes beyond just a summer anthem, showing some of reggaeton’s renowned pioneers in a new light.

