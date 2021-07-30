Cancel
SSR Mining (SSRM) Announces the Sale of Its Non-Core Royalty Portfolio for Total Consideration of US$100 Million

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalty interests and deferred payments ("Royalty Portfolio") to EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX; Frankfurt: 6E9) ("EMX") for total consideration of US$100 million (the "Transaction"). This consideration includes US$33 million in cash, US$33 million in EMX shares, and US$34 million in deferred compensation payments to be delivered upon achievement of clearly defined project development milestones. The cash and equity components of the consideration, totaling US$66 million, will be payable upon closing of the Transaction. Upon the Transaction's close, expected by the fourth quarter of 2021, SSR Mining will hold a ~12% equity ownership interest in EMX.

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) - Get Report (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalty interests and deferred payments ("Royalty Portfolio") to EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX; Frankfurt: 6E9) ("EMX") for total consideration of US$100 million (the "Transaction"). This consideration includes US$33 million in cash, US$33 million in EMX shares, and US$34 million in deferred compensation payments to be delivered upon achievement of clearly defined project development milestones. The cash and equity components of the consideration, totaling US$66 million, will be payable upon closing of the Transaction. Upon the Transaction's close, expected by the fourth quarter of 2021, SSR Mining will hold a ~12% equity ownership interest in EMX.
