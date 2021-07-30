Goats welcome teachers back to Bartlett school

Goats were brought to a Bartlett school Wednesday to welcome back teachers --or, because they are goats, should we say baaaaaaaaack--, but the question is why?

“In a fun and tangible way, I wanted to let all my teachers at Ellendale Elementary School know that they are G.O.A.T., or the Greatest Of All Time. While it was really hot outside, we had a great time holding and petting the goats in the shade. Besides, who doesn’t like adorable little animals? Everyone at Ellendale is looking forward to having our students return to full time, in-person learning this school year,” explained Ellendale Elementary School Principal Michelle Bardos .

The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year for Bartlett City Schools is Monday, August 9.