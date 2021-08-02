CT DPH 'strongly recommends' residents follow the CDC's recommendations to wear masks inside in areas of substantial community COVID-19 spread

Dr. Deirdre Gifford released a statement to Connecticut residents regarding the recent CDC's classification of three state counties as areas with "substantial" COVID-19 community spread.

Hartford, New London, and New Haven County were listed Wednesday and Thursday as counties with substantial COVID-19 spread.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

In accordance with the recently passed CDC guidelines , this means vaccinated or unvaccinated residents over the age of 2 in these counties are recommended to begin to wear masks indoors.

Dr. Gifford said that the Connecticut Department of Public Health strongly recommends anyone who lives, works, or is visiting towns located in the aforementioned counties, follow the CDC recommendations.

"In addition, residents across our entire state who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for complications of COVID, or residents who live with high risk or unvaccinated individuals should also consider wearing masks in indoor public spaces," said Dr. Gifford in a written statement. "This includes vaccinated family members who live with young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

In Connecticut, most of the COVID-19 mandates were lifted to those who have been fully vaccinated. Governor Ned Lamont's executive order still remains in effect for people who are not vaccinated.

The CDC came out on Thursday saying that people who are fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19 if they come in contact with someone who tested positive.

"Emerging science indicates that with the Delta variant in circulation, in some cases vaccinated individuals may become infected with and subsequently transmit COVID infection to others," said Dr. Gifford. "The risk of contracting and transmitting COVID infection is far greater for the unvaccinated, and vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID."

For a list of vaccination sites, click here .

Dr. Gifford was the Commissioner of Public Health but left the position to take on the role of Senior Advisor to Gov. Lamont.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM