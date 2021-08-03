Cancel
Financial Reports

Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

 4 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) announces the following event:. What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021...

Financial Reports

Cronos Group (CRON) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.15

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) reported Q2 EPS of $0.15, versus ($0.31) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.6 million, versus $9.88 million reported last year.
Financial Reports

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q2 Net Income of $16M

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q2 net income of $16M vs $(34M) last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.22 million.
Financial Reports
The Motley Fool

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call for Livent Corporation. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Rosen, Investor Relations and Strategy for Livent Corporation. Mr. Rosen, you may begin. Daniel Rosen -- Investor Relations and...
Stocks

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial Reports
The Motley Fool

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ProAssurance's Conference Call to discuss the Company's Second Quarter 2021 Results. These results are reported in a news release issued on August five, 2021. Please review that document. Management expects to make statements on this call dealing with projections, estimates and expectations and explicitly identifies these as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and subject to applicable safe harbor protections.
Stocks

Home Bancshares (HOMB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial Reports

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.82), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35 million versus the consensus estimate of $32.27 million.
Financial Reports

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Reports Q2 FFO of $1.40

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q2 FFO of $1.40, versus $1.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion.
Markets

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial Reports

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Tops Q2 EPS by 41c

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.53, $0.41 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $46.31 million.
Stocks

IBM (IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, or $6.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent.
Financial Reports

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Misses Q2 EPS by 19c, Revenue Beats

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.03), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.84). Revenue for the quarter came in at $395.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.
Financial Reports

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Misses Q2 EPS by 92c

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.97), $0.92 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $807 million versus the consensus estimate of $693.39 million.
Financial Reports

Canopy Growth (CGC) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.84

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.2 million.
Stocks

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 48c, Revenue Beats

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.53), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.
Financial Reports

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) reported Q2 EPS of ($2.91), may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $100.04 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.21 million.
Financial Reports

Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Tops Q2 EPS by 56c

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.56, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $37.09 million.

