Amazon stock falls 7% as pandemic sales boom appears to stall

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Amazon.com Inc. sales growth slowed down in the second quarter of the year as bricks-and-mortar stores reopened across the U.S., sending shares south in after-hours trading Thursday.

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
