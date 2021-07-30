Amazon stock falls 7% as pandemic sales boom appears to stall

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group dropped 3.0% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on course for the longest losing streak since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss on revenue that well a lot more than forecast, and amid concerns over the potential impact of the delta variant of the coronavirus. The stock has now shed 10.6% during its seven-session losing streak, which would be the longest since the 10-day stretch of losses that ended on Feb. 27, 2020. Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said, according to a FactSet transcript of the post-earnings conference call with analysts that while July marked the second-highest booking month of the year, as it relates to the delta variant, "we have mainly seen small variations with closer-in bookings in markets with high case counts." And Chief Executive Richard Fain said that the third and fourth quarters "will continued to be painful," but said bookings have been "generally in line" with return-to-service and occupancy expectations. The stock has slumped 14.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.