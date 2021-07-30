Whole Living: Cryotherapy can be used for pain management

Stand in a chamber in sub-zero temperatures. That's a no, right?

Well, in our series, Whole Living, we're showing you how cryotherapy is used for pain management.

These cryo chambers are operated with liquid nitrogen. The machines convert it into gas to reduce the temperatures.

Those temps are negative 130 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. So you go in dry, and you come out dry.

You stay in one to three minutes, that's up to you. It's natural, non-invasive and yes it's cold, but no, it doesn't hurt.

"It's more of a rejuvenating feeling. You feel refreshed, you feel energetic while the process is taking place, and then when you step out you feel so refreshed, you feel awake because of the endorphins that cryotherapy helps the body produce," says Michelle Rodriguez, the Owner of Elite Body Cryotherapy.

People use this cold therapy for pain management or injuries. Everything from knee pain to back pain to fibromyalgia.

Rodriguez says by exposing the body to sub-zero temperatures, the body reduces inflammation.