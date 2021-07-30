Cancel
7-30-21 pilot, passengers escape serious injury when plane crash-lands in fdl county field

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

A pilot received minor injuries and three passengers were not injured when a plane enroute to the EAA in Oshkosh crash landed in a field in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after 12pm Thursday in a field near Locust Road in the town of Ripon. An initial investigation shows the 1933 Stinson single engine plane experienced a mechanical issue with fuel and the pilot attempted to land the plane in a field. The plane’s front tires dug into the wet mud causing the plane to flip one time landing on its roof. The pilot received minor injuries and was treated on the scene and released. The three other passengers were uninjured. All occupants of the plane were wearing safety belts. The FAA is investigating. All of the occupants are from Indiana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Faa#Fdl#Accident#Faa
