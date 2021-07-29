Cancel
Boston, MA

Woman Killed In Shooting Near Roslindale Pharmacy

By Beth Germano
CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — A woman has died after being shot Thursday afternoon near Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale.

Boston Police say they were notified of the shooting just a little after 1 p.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Gunfire in broad daylight in busy Roslindale Square unnerved the neighborhood. Evidence markers dotted Birch Street, with police combing the area.

“I’m just horrified because I come here all the time, and it’s usually a nice, quiet area with nice, friendly people,” said Carla Odaija of Roslindale.

Boston Police have released few details about the shooting, but say it is not a random act.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random incident, and it is currently being investigated by Boston Police detectives,” said Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans.

Because it happened right outside a family-run business, it has neighbors concerned for the workers inside.

“It is a neighborhood place, and the people there, we know them by name,” said Jacqui Kennedy of Roslindale.

It’s an area of restaurants and small businesses and many didn’t realize it was gunfire until they saw police swarming the area.

“I just hope that everyone is okay. It is very uncharacteristic of Roslindale Square,” said Kennedy.

The shooting is being investigated by Boston Police detectives.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no arrests.

