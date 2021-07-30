Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issues new mask guidance to slow COVID-19 spread

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is issuing new mask guidance for all people regardless of vaccination status to decrease spread of COVID-19.

The new guidance is in line with changes the CDC made earlier this week. The health department is recommending masks for everyone in the following situations:

Health care settings

K-12 schools, including buses

Places where masks are required by local or tribal laws, rules and regulations, including businesses and workplaces

Areas with substantial to high community transmission

Correctional and detention facilities, and homeless shelters

All forms of public transportation

In areas with substantial to high transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all public indoor settings.

You can check your county's level of COVID-19 transmission at this link .