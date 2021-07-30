Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issues new mask guidance to slow COVID-19 spread
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is issuing new mask guidance for all people regardless of vaccination status to decrease spread of COVID-19.
The new guidance is in line with changes the CDC made earlier this week. The health department is recommending masks for everyone in the following situations:
- Health care settings
- K-12 schools, including buses
- Places where masks are required by local or tribal laws, rules and regulations, including businesses and workplaces
- Areas with substantial to high community transmission
- Correctional and detention facilities, and homeless shelters
- All forms of public transportation
In areas with substantial to high transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all public indoor settings.
You can check your county's level of COVID-19 transmission at this link .
Comments / 7