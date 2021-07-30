Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issues new mask guidance to slow COVID-19 spread

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 6 days ago

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is issuing new mask guidance for all people regardless of vaccination status to decrease spread of COVID-19.

The new guidance is in line with changes the CDC made earlier this week. The health department is recommending masks for everyone in the following situations:

  • Health care settings
  • K-12 schools, including buses
  • Places where masks are required by local or tribal laws, rules and regulations, including businesses and workplaces
  • Areas with substantial to high community transmission
  • Correctional and detention facilities, and homeless shelters
  • All forms of public transportation

In areas with substantial to high transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all public indoor settings.

You can check your county's level of COVID-19 transmission at this link .

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
