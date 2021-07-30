Cancel
Midlander Eliel Rosa pleads guilty for participation in Capitol riot

Eliel Rosa plead guilty on Thursday for his participation in the US Capitol Riot on January 6.

Rosa and fellow Midlander Jenny Cudd have been codefendants in this case since their arrest in January 2021.

Both were charged with obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Rosa plead guilty to the last charge, a misdemeanor, during a virtual hearing with a judge following an update on Cudd's trial. With this plea, the US government agreed to drop the other charges.

The max sentencing Rosa can be given based on this charge is six months and a $5,000 fine. Rosa also agreed to pay a $500 restitution fee as part of the plea deal.

The judge also noted this sentencing could potentially impact Rosa's immigration status.

His sentencing will be in person in Washington, D.C. on October 12 at 9 a.m. CST.

Cudd has not entered a plea at this time. As of now her trial is scheduled for February 7, with a pretrial hearing on January 31.

