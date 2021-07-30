Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Drug-induced phospholipidosis confounds drug repurposing for SARS-CoV-2

By Tia A. Tummino, Veronica V. Rezelj, Benoit Fischer, Audrey Fischer, Matthew J. O’Meara, Blandine Monel, Thomas Vallet, Kris M. White, Ziyang Zhang, Assaf Alon, Heiko Schadt, Henry R. O’Donnell, Jiankun Lyu, Romel Rosales, Briana L. McGovern, Raveen Rathnasinghe, Sonia Jangra, Michael Schotsaert, Jean-René Galarneau, Nevan J. Krogan, Laszlo Urban, Kevan M. Shokat, Andrew C. Kruse, Adolfo García-Sastre, Olivier Schwartz, Francesca Moretti, bshoichet@gmail.com, francois.pognan@novartis.com, marco.vignuzzi@pasteur.fr, francesca.moretti@novartis.com, Marco Vignuzzi, Francois Pognan, Brian K. Shoichet
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience, abi4708, this issue p. 541; see also abj9488, p. 488. Repurposing drugs as treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has drawn much attention. Beginning with sigma receptor ligands and expanding to other drugs from screening in the field, we became concerned that phospholipidosis was a shared mechanism underlying the antiviral activity of many repurposed drugs. For all of the 23 cationic amphiphilic drugs we tested, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, amiodarone, and four others already in clinical trials, phospholipidosis was monotonically correlated with antiviral efficacy. Conversely, drugs active against the same targets that did not induce phospholipidosis were not antiviral. Phospholipidosis depends on the physicochemical properties of drugs and does not reflect specific target-based activities—rather, it may be considered a toxic confound in early drug discovery. Early detection of phospholipidosis could eliminate these artifacts, enabling a focus on molecules with therapeutic potential.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral Drugs#Approved Drug#Nanomolar Affinity#Ic50s#Dtg#Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

200 repurposed drugs offer hope for preventing, treating COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — If, as the CDC says, “the war has changed,” then the world is going to need new weapons in the fight against COVID-19. In a twist however, a new study finds there may already be powerful treatments that can beat COVID-19 in existence. Researchers from the University of Cambridge say repurposing dozens, if not hundreds, of drugs may uncover an unlikely cure for coronavirus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Risk of venous thrombosis is higher in SARS-CoV-2 infection than vaccination

A population-based study conducted in Spain has revealed that both adenovirus vector-based and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines are associated with an increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and thrombocytopenia (TCP). Moreover, the authors of this study highlight that the risk is relatively higher in men than women. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study looks at potent phytocompounds from Himalayan herbs to treat COVID-19

Among all the coronaviruses that can infect humans, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has been recognized as the most infectious. Other coronaviruses that have caused epidemics include the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV). Typically, these viruses infect the respiratory tracts and cause pneumonia-like symptoms.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Hamilton, MTNews-Medical.net

NIH scientists demonstrate efficient aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in hamsters

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the efficient aerosol transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – in a hamster model. The team from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Hamilton, Montana, specifically designed novel...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with sialic acid cell surface glycans

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the earlier SARS-CoV-1 gain entry to host cells by interacting with the ACE2 receptor, while the closely related MERS-CoV enters human cells by binding with dipeptidyl-peptidase. Besides these major receptors each virus also interacts with a number of additional surface proteins or...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Human tissue xenografts in murine models for the study of SARS-CoV-2

Severe COVID-19 is associated with massive dysregulation of the host immune response, resulting in inflammation and the condition known as a cytokine storm. For the most part, however, the virus is barely noticeable or only mild among the young and healthy, suggesting that the route and intensity of an immune response could determine the severity of the disease.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientist explore conserved RNA elements as potential targets for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs

As the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogen behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread, developing effective drugs to combat the viral spread is crucial. Researchers at Goethe University and their collaborators in the international COVID-19-NMR consortium have found that certain regions in the SARS-CoV-2...
Public HealthEurekAlert

SMART breakthrough in detection of SARS-CoV-2 variant in wastewater

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, alongside collaborators from Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have successfully developed an innovative, open-source molecular detection method that is able to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of SARS-CoV-2. The breakthrough paves the way for rapid, inexpensive surveillance of other SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Existing drug is shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

A new University of Chicago study has found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions but has not yet received approval to treat humans, inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Structural changes in receptor-binding interface may induce immune fitness of SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

Florida International University researchers have investigated the mutation-induced structural changes in the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that could contribute to its immune evasion abilities. The scientists have identified that certain alterations in the receptor-binding interface facilitate the delta variant escaping antibody-mediated neutralization. The study...

Comments / 0

Community Policy