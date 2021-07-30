Horizontally transmitted parasitoid killing factor shapes insect defense to parasitoids

You are currently viewing the abstract. Noncanonical inflammasome activation by cytosolic lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is a critical component of the host response to Gram-negative bacteria. Cytosolic LPS recognition in macrophages is preceded by a Toll-like receptor (TLR) priming signal required to induce transcription of inflammasome components and facilitate the metabolic reprograming that fuels the inflammatory response. Using a genome-scale arrayed siRNA screen to find inflammasome regulators in mouse macrophages, we identified the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) as a regulator of both noncanonical and canonical inflammasomes. NDPK-D was required for both mitochondrial DNA synthesis and cardiolipin exposure on the mitochondrial surface in response to inflammasome priming signals mediated by TLRs, and macrophages deficient in NDPK-D had multiple defects in LPS-induced inflammasome activation. In addition, NDPK-D was required for the recruitment of TNF receptor–associated factor 6 (TRAF6) to mitochondria, which was critical for reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and the metabolic reprogramming that supported the TLR-induced gene program. NDPK-D knockout mice were protected from LPS-induced shock, consistent with decreased ROS production and attenuated glycolytic commitment during priming. Our findings suggest that, in response to microbial challenge, NDPK-D–dependent TRAF6 mitochondrial recruitment triggers an energetic fitness checkpoint required to engage and maintain the transcriptional program necessary for inflammasome activation.