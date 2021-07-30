Response to Comment on “Nicotinamide mononucleotide increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women”

Heparan sulfate (HS), a highly sulfated linear polysaccharide, is involved in diverse biological functions in various tissues. Although previous studies have suggested a possible contribution of HS to the differentiation of white adipocytes, there has been no direct evidence supporting this. Here, we inhibited the synthesis of HS chains in 3T3-L1 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, resulting in impaired differentiation of adipocytes with attenuated BMP4 (bone morphogenetic protein 4)/FGF1 (fibroblast growth factor 1) signaling pathways. HS reduction resulted in reduced glucose uptake and decreased insulin-dependent intracellular signaling. We then made heterozygous mutant mice for the Ext1 gene, which encodes an enzyme essential for the HS biosynthesis, specifically in the visceral white adipose tissue (Fabp4-Cre+::Ext1flox/WT mice, hereafter called Ext1Δ/WT) to confirm the importance of HS in vivo. The expression levels of transcription factors that control adipocyte differentiation, such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma, were reduced in Ext1Δ/WT adipocytes, which contained smaller, unilocular lipid droplets, reduced levels of enzymes involved in lipid synthesis, and altered expression of BMP4/FGF1 signaling molecules. Further, we examined the impact of HS reduction in visceral white adipose tissue on systemic glucose homeostasis. We observed that Ext1Δ/WT mice showed glucose intolerance due to insulin resistance. Our results demonstrate that HS plays a crucial role in the differentiation of white adipocytes through BMP4/FGF1 signaling pathways, thereby contributing to insulin sensitivity and glucose homeostasis.