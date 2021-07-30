Cancel
Response to Comment on “Nicotinamide mononucleotide increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women”

By Samuel Klein, sklein@wustl.edu, Mihoko Yoshino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn evaluating any randomized clinical trial, it is important to determine whether baseline differences between groups could have affected the primary outcome. In our study, muscle insulin sensitivity, which was identical in both groups at baseline, improved after nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), not placebo, therapy. Differences in baseline intrahepatic triglyceride content between groups do not negate the effects of NMN observed in muscle.

#Skeletal Muscle#Prediabetes#Insulin Sensitivity#Nmn#Science#Ihtg#Brenner S Comment#Hypobetalipoproteinemia#Fig
