Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Liquid medium annealing for fabricating durable perovskite solar cells with improved reproducibility

By Nengxu Li, Xiuxiu Niu, Liang Li, Hao Wang, Zijian Huang, Yu Zhang, Yihua Chen, Xiao Zhang, Cheng Zhu, Huachao Zai, Yang Bai, Sai Ma, Huifen Liu, Xixia Liu, Zhenyu Guo, Guilin Liu, Rundong Fan, Hong Chen, Jianpu Wang, Yingzhuo Lun, Xueyun Wang, Jiawang Hong, Haipeng Xie, Devon S. Jakob, Xiaoji G. Xu, Qi Chen, qic@bit.edu.cn, happy_zhou@pku.edu.cn, Huanping Zhou
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Solution processing of semiconductors is highly promising for the high-throughput production of cost-effective electronics and optoelectronics. Although hybrid perovskites have potential in various device applications, challenges remain in the development of high-quality materials with simultaneously improved processing reproducibility and scalability. Here, we report a liquid medium annealing (LMA) technology that creates a robust chemical environment and constant heating field to modulate crystal growth over the entire film. Our method produces films with high crystallinity, fewer defects, desired stoichiometry, and overall film homogeneity. The resulting perovskite solar cells (PSCs) yield a stabilized power output of 24.04% (certified 23.7%, 0.08 cm2) and maintain 95% of their initial power conversion efficiency (PCE) after 2000 hours of operation. In addition, the 1-cm2 PSCs exhibit a stabilized power output of 23.15% (certified PCE 22.3%) and keep 90% of their initial PCE after 1120 hours of operation, which illustrates their feasibility for scalable fabrication. LMA is less climate dependent and produces devices in-house with negligible performance variance year round. This method thus opens a new and effective avenue to improving the quality of perovskite films and photovoltaic devices in a scalable and reproducible manner.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Cells#Reproducibility#Perovskite#Annealing#Lma#Pce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
nanowerk.com

Measuring photovoltaic performance indoors

(Nanowerk News) As photovoltaic (PV) technology continues to progress, PV devices' applications in harvesting energy from indoor ambient light have become more realistic. During the AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Behrang Hamadani, from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will discuss methods for determining PV cells' performance under artificial lighting. The presentation, "Measuring and understanding PV performance under ambient lighting," will be available during the three-day conference.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Crystal arrangement results in 1,000x more power from ferroelectric solar cells

Combining ultra-thin layers of different materials can raise the photovoltaic effect of solar cells by a factor of 1,000, according to researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany. Their findings, published in the journal “Science Advances,” described a lattice arrangement of three different layers of ferroelectric crystals (in...
TechnologyPosted by
Equipment Today

Technology Solutions for Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to running a business, everything points to profitability. Crew management, equipment efficiency, even something as simple as fueling can have a huge impact on the bottom line. In the scope of any project or job, the cost of fuel often accounts for one of the most significant expenses. And when considering additional factors affected by fuel availability and quality, the stakes are even higher.
Sciencearxiv.org

Laboratory model of electrovortex flow with thermal gradients, for liquid metal batteries

We present a novel laboratory setup for studying the fluid dynamics in liquid metal batteries (LMBs). LMBs are a promising technology suited for grid-scale energy storage, but flows remain a confounding factor in determining their viability. Two important drivers of flow are thermal gradients, caused by internal heating during operation, and electrovortex flow (EVF), induced by diverging current densities. Our setup explores thermal gradients and electrovortex flow separately and in combination in a cylindrical layer of liquid gallium, simulating the behavior in a single layer of an LMB. In this work, we discuss the design principles underlying our choices of materials, thermal control, and current control. We also detail our diagnostic tools - thermocouple measurements for temperature and Ultrasonic Doppler Velocimetry (UDV) probes for velocities - and the design principles which go into choosing their placement on the setup. We also include a discussion of our post-processing tools for quantifying and visualizing the flow. Finally, we validate convection and EVF in our setup: we show that scaling relationships between the nondimensional parameters produced by our data agree well with theory and previous studies.
Sciencearxiv.org

Droplets on substrates with oscillating wettability

In recent decades novel solid substrates have been designed which change their wettability in response to light or an electrostatic field. Here, we investigate a droplet on substrates with oscillating uniform wettability by varying minimium and maximum contact angles and frequency. To simulate this situation, we use our previous work [Grawitter and Stark, Soft Matter 17, 2454 (2021)], where we implemented the boundary element method in combination with the Cox-Voinov law for the contact-line velocity, to determine the fluid flow inside a droplet. After a transient regime the droplet performs steady oscillations, the amplitude of which decreases with increasing frequency. For slow oscillations our numerical results agree well with the linearized spherical-cap model. They collapse on a master curve when we rescale frequency by a characteristic relaxation time. In contrast, for fast oscillations we observe significant deviations from the master curve. The decay of the susceptibility is weaker and the phase shift between oscillations in wettability and contact angle stays below the predicted $\pi/2$. The reason becomes obvious when studying the combined dynamics of droplet height and contact angle. It reveals non-reciprocal shape changes during one oscillation period even at low frequencies due to the induced fluid flow inside the droplet, which are not captured by the spherical-cap model. Similar periodic non-reciprocal shape changes occur at low frequencies when the droplet is placed on an oscillating nonuniform wettability profile with six-fold symmetry. Such profiles are inspired by the light intensity pattern of Laguerre-Gauss laser modes. Since the non-reciprocal shape changes induce fluid circulation, which is controllable from the outside, our findings envisage to design targeted microfluidic transport of solutes inside the droplet.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Ultralow-voltage operation of light-emitting diodes

The radiative recombination of injected charge carriers gives rise to electroluminescence (EL), a central process for light-emitting diode (LED) operation. It is often presumed in some emerging fields of optoelectronics, including perovskite and organic LEDs, that the minimum voltage required for light emission is the semiconductor bandgap divided by the elementary charge. Here we show for many classes of LEDs, including those based on metal halide perovskite, organic, chalcogenide quantum-dot and commercial III-V semiconductors, photon emission can be generally observed at record-low driving voltages of 36%-60% of their bandgaps, corresponding to a large apparent energy gain of 0.6-1.4 eV per emitted photon. Importantly, for various classes of LEDs with very different modes of charge injection and recombination (dark saturation current densities ranging from ~10^-35 to ~10^-21 mA/cm2), their EL intensity-voltage curves under low voltages exhibit similar behaviors, revealing a universal origin of ultralow-voltage device operation. Finally, we demonstrate as a proof-of-concept that perovskite LEDs can transmit data efficiently to a silicon detector at 1V, a voltage below the silicon bandgap. Our work provides a fresh insight into the operational limits of electroluminescent diodes, highlighting the significant potential of integrating low-voltage LEDs with silicon electronics for next-generation communications and computational applications.
Physicsarxiv.org

Dynamic Transformation Between a Skyrmion String and a Bimeron String in a Layered Frustrated System

Xichao Zhang, Jing Xia, Oleg A. Tretiakov, Hung T. Diep, Guoping Zhao, Jinbo Yang, Yan Zhou, Motohiko Ezawa, Xiaoxi Liu. Frustrated topological spin textures have unique properties that may enable novel spintronic applications, such as the helicity-based information storage. Here we report the statics and current-induced dynamics of two-dimensional (2D) pancake skyrmions in a stack of weakly coupled frustrated magnetic monolayers, which form a three-dimensional (3D) skyrmion string. The Bloch-type skyrmion string is energetically more stable than its Néel-type counterpart. It can be driven into translational motion by the dampinglike spin-orbit torque and shows the damping-dependent skyrmion Hall effect. Most notably, the skyrmion string can be transformed to a dynamically stable bimeron string by the dampinglike spin-orbit torque. The current-induced bimeron string rotates stably with respect to its center, which can spontaneously transform back to a skyrmion string when the current is switched off. Our results reveal unusual physical properties of 3D frustrated spin textures, and may open up new possibilities for spintronic applications based on skyrmion and bimeron strings.
ScienceAPS physics

Large-scale flow driven by turbulently generated internal gravity waves

The generation of large-scale flows by stochastically excited internal gravity waves remains largely unexplored despite numerous applications in geophysical and astrophysical contexts. Here, we investigate this problem experimentally in a cylindrical annulus geometry. Our working fluid is made of two layers. In the top, fresh water layer, turbulence is generated by 12 jets with an oscillating flow rate. Those turbulent fluctuations impinge the interface with the bottom, linearly stratified, salt water layer, where they excite internal gravity waves which propagate, damp viscously, and generate a mean azimuthal flow. The jet structure, wave spectra, and mean-flow properties are addressed using particle image velocimetry. Our measurements validate quantitatively the transfer of momentum from the waves to the mean flow through the wave associated Reynolds stress, as previously validated for a monochromatic forcing. In addition, wave energy decays through time, likely because of the mixing at the interface between the two layers, and the driven mean flow accordingly decreases and eventually vanishes. This has up to now prevented the observation of quasibiennial-oscillation-like reversals in our system.
Sciencearxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Study to Predict Thermo-Mechanical Properties of DGEBF/DETDA Epoxy as a Function of Crosslinking Density

Sagar Umesh Patil, Sagar P. Shah, Michael N. Olaya, Prathamesh P. Deshpande, Marianna Maiaru, Gregory M. Odegard. Epoxy resins are used extensively in composite materials for a wide range of engineering applications, including structural components of aircraft and spacecraft. The processing of fiber-reinforced epoxy composite structures requires carefully selected heating and cooling cycles to fully cure the resin and form strong crosslinked networks. To fully optimize the processing parameters for effective epoxy monomer crosslinking and final product integrity, the evolution of mechanical properties of epoxies during processing must be comprehensively understood. Because the full experimental characterization of these properties as a function of the degree of cure is difficult and time-consuming, efficient computational predictive tools are needed. The objective of this research is to develop an experimentally validated Molecular Dynamics (MD) modeling method, which incorporates a reactive force field, to accurately predict the thermo-mechanical properties of an epoxy resin as a function of the degree of cure. Experimental rheometric and mechanical testing are used to validate an MD model which is subsequently used to predict mass density, shrinkage, elastic properties, and yield strength as a function of the degree of cure. The results indicate that each of the physical and mechanical properties evolve uniquely during the crosslinking process. These results are important for future processing modeling efforts.
ChemistryNature.com

Slow carrier relaxation in tin-based perovskite nanocrystals

The conversion efficiency of solar energy in semiconductors is fundamentally limited by ultrafast hot-carrier relaxation processes, and slowing down these processes is critical for improved energy harvesting. Here we report formamidinium tin iodide (FASnI3) nanocrystals where quantum confinement effects yield an evolution from a continuous band structure to separate energy states with decreasing nanocrystal size, as observed by transient absorption spectroscopy. The appearance of separate energy levels slows down the relaxation of hot carriers by two orders of magnitude at low injected carrier densities (<1 carrier pair per nanoparticle). The observed build up time of the ground-state bleach at the band edge is two orders of magnitude slower in FASnI3 nanocrystals than in lead halide perovskite bulk and nanocrystals, which we attribute to a phonon bottleneck effect. Our results highlight the promise of lead-free perovskite nanocrystals for high-efficiency photovoltaic applications operating above the Shockley–Queisser limit.
ChemistryNews-Medical.net

Establishing a Method for Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analysis of Lactose Powder

Experiments were conducted to establish a laser diffraction-based method for the determination of lactose powder particle size. This was accomplished using a Bettersizer 2600 equipped with a fully automatic dry dispersion system. This device enabled researchers to study the particle size measurement of lactose powders systematically. The impact of different...
Sciencearxiv.org

Electrically tunable room-temperature ferromagnetism in CrBr$_3$

The recent discovery of magnetic ordering in two-dimension has lead to colossal efforts to find atomically thin materials that order at high temperatures. However, due to fundamental spin fluctuation in reduced dimension, the room-temperature ferromagnetism remains elusive. Here, we report a dramatic manipulation of magnetic ordering up to room temperature in the monolayer CrBr$_3$, within the first-principles Heisenberg XXZ model. The exchange and anisotropic magnetic interactions are externally modulated by a gate-induced charge carrier doping that triggers a nontrivial phase diagram. High-temperature ferromagnetism is associated with a substantial increase in both effective ferromagnetic exchange and overall magnetic anisotropy under experimentally attainable hole doping. In contrast, electron doping quickly switches the magnetic easy axis. The gate-tuneable room temperature ferromagnetism in CrBr$_3$ presents new possibilities in electrically controlled spintronic and magnetoelectric devices based on atomically thin crystals.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Core-shell droplets and microcapsules formed through liquid-liquid phase separation of a colloid-polymer mixture

Microcapsules allow for the controlled containment, transport, and release of cargoes ranging from pharmaceuticals to fragrances. Given the interest from a variety of industries in microcapsules and other core-shell structures, a multitude of fabrication strategies exist. Here, we report on a method relying on a mixture of temperature-responsive microgel particles, poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNIPAM), and a polymer which undergo fluid-fluid phase separation. At room temperature this mixture separates into colloid-rich (liquid) and colloid-poor (gas) fluids. By heating the sample above a critical temperature where the microgel particles shrink dramatically and develop a more deeply attractive interparticle potential, the droplets of the colloid-rich phase become gel-like. As the temperature is lowered back to room temperature, these droplets of gelled colloidal particles reliquefy and phase separation within the droplet occurs. This phase separation leads to colloid-poor droplets within the colloid-rich droplets surrounded by a continuous colloid-poor phase. The gas/liquid/gas all-aqueous double emulsion lasts only a few minutes before a majority of the inner droplets escape. However, the colloid-rich shell of the core-shell droplets can solidify with the addition of salt. That this method creates a core-shell structures with a shell composed of stimuli-sensitive microgel colloidal particles using only aqueous components makes it attractive for encapsulating biological materials and making capsules that respond to changes in, for example, temperature, salt concentration, or pH.
Energy IndustryScience Now

Cheap material converts heat to electricity

So-called thermoelectric generators turn waste heat into electricity without producing greenhouse gas emissions, providing what seems like a free lunch. But despite helping power the Mars rovers, the high cost of these devices has prevented their widespread use. Now, researchers have found a way to make cheap thermoelectrics that work just as well as the pricey kind. The work could pave the way for a new generation of greener car engines, industrial furnaces, and other energy-generating devices.
Sciencearxiv.org

Oscillating scalar dissipating in a medium

We study how oscillations of a scalar field condensate are damped due to dissipative effects in a thermal medium. Our starting point is a non-linear and non-local condensate equation of motion descending from a 2PI-resummed effective action derived in the Schwinger-Keldysh formalism appropriate for non-equilibrium quantum field theory. We solve this non-local equation by means of multiple-scale perturbation theory appropriate for time-dependent systems, obtaining approximate analytic solutions valid for very long times. The non-linear effects lead to power-law damping of oscillations, that at late times transition to exponentially damped ones characteristic for linear systems. These solutions describe the evolution very well, as we demonstrate numerically in a number of examples. We then approximate the non-local equation of motion by a Markovianised one, resolving the ambiguities appearing in the process, and solve it utilizing the same methods to find the very same leading approximate solution. This comparison justifies the use of Markovian equations at leading order. The standard time-dependent perturbation theory in comparison is not capable of describing the non-linear condensate evolution beyond the early time regime of negligible damping. The macroscopic evolution of the condensate is interpreted in terms of microphysical particle processes. Our results have implications for the quantitative description of the decay of cosmological scalar fields in the early Universe, and may also be applied to other physical systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cross-Linking of Doped Organic Semiconductor Interlayers for Organic Solar Cells: Potential and Challenges

Staffan Dahlström, Sebastian Wilken, Yadong Zhang, Christian Ahläng, Stephen Barlow, Mathias Nyman, Seth R. Marder, Ronald Österbacka. Solution-processable interlayers are an important building block for the commercialization of organic electronic devices such as organic solar cells. Here, the potential of cross-linking to provide an insoluble, stable and versatile charge transport layer based on soluble organic semiconductors is studied. For this purpose, a photo-reactive tris-azide cross-linker is synthesized. The capability of the small molecular cross-linker is illustrated by applying it to a p-doped polymer used as a hole transport layer in organic solar cells. High cross-linking efficiency and excellent charge extraction properties of the cross-linked doped hole transport layer are demonstrated. However, at high doping levels in the interlayer, the solar cell efficiency is found to deteriorate. Based on charge extraction measurements and numerical device simulations, it is shown that this is due to diffusion of dopants into the active layer of the solar cell. Thus, in the development of future cross-linker materials, care must be taken to ensure that they immobilize not only the host, but also the dopants.
ScienceNature.com

Over 30% efficiency bifacial 4-terminal perovskite-heterojunction silicon tandem solar cells with spectral albedo

We developed and designed a bifacial four-terminal perovskite (PVK)/crystalline silicon (c-Si) heterojunction (HJ) tandem solar cell configuration albedo reflection in which the c-Si HJ bottom sub-cell absorbs the solar spectrum from both the front and rear sides (reflected light from the background such as green grass, white sand, red brick, roofing shingle, snow, etc.). Using the albedo reflection and the subsequent short-circuit current density, the conversion efficiency of the PVK-filtered c-Si HJ bottom sub-cell was improved regardless of the PVK top sub-cell properties. This approach achieved a conversion efficiency exceeding 30%, which is higher than those of both the top and bottom sub-cells. Notably, this efficiency is also greater than the Schockley–Quiesser limit of the c-Si solar cell (approximately 29.43%). The proposed approach has the potential to lower industrial solar cell production costs in the near future.
ScienceAPS physics

Quantum Annealing Simulation of Out-of-Equilibrium Magnetization in a Spin-Chain Compound

Geometrically frustrated spin-chain compounds such as Ca 3 Co 2 O 6 exhibit extremely slow relaxation under a changing magnetic field. Consequently, both low-temperature laboratory experiments and Monte Carlo simulations have shown peculiar out-of-equilibrium magnetization curves, which arise from trapping in metastable configurations. In this work, we simulate this phenomenon in a superconducting quantum annealing processor, allowing us to probe the impact of quantum fluctuations on both the equilibrium and dynamics of the system. Increasing the quantum fluctuations with a transverse field reduces the impact of metastable traps in out-of-equilibrium samples and aids the development of three-sublattice ferrimagnetic (up-up-down) long-range order with magnetization 1/3. At equilibrium, we identify a finite-temperature shoulder in the 1/3-to-saturated phase transition, promoted by quantum fluctuations but with an entropic origin. This work demonstrates the viability of dynamical as well as equilibrium studies of frustrated magnetism using large-scale programmable quantum systems and is therefore an important step toward programmable simulation of dynamics in materials using quantum hardware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy