A fast link between face perception and memory in the temporal pole

By Sofia M. Landi, slandi@uw.edu, wfreiwald@rockefeller.edu, Pooja Viswanathan, Stephen Serene, Winrich A. Freiwald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. The question of how the brain recognizes the faces of familiar individuals has been important throughout the history of neuroscience. Cells linking visual processing to person memory have been proposed but not found. Here, we report the discovery of such cells through recordings from an area in the macaque temporal pole identified with functional magnetic resonance imaging. These cells responded to faces that were personally familiar. They responded nonlinearly to stepwise changes in face visibility and detail and holistically to face parts, reflecting key signatures of familiar face recognition. They discriminated between familiar identities, as fast as a general face identity area. The discovery of these cells establishes a new pathway for the fast recognition of familiar individuals.

