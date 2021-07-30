Cancel
France halts prion research amid safety concerns

By Barbara Casassus
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. On 27 July, five public research institutions in France imposed a 3-month moratorium on the study of prions—a class of misfolding, infectious proteins that cause fatal brain diseases—after a retired lab worker who handled prions in the past was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, the most common prion disease in humans. An investigation is underway to find out whether the patient, who worked at a lab run by France's National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE), contracted the disease on the job. If so, it would be the second such case in a few years in France. In June 2019, another INRAE lab worker died, 10 years after pricking her thumb during an experiment with prion-infected mice. Her family is now suing INRAE for manslaughter and endangering life; her illness had already led to tightened safety measures at French prion labs.

France: Temporary suspension of prion research after death of lab technician

In France, the general directorates of the following public research institutions–ANSES, CEA, CNRS, INRAE ​​and Inserm–have decided jointly and in agreement with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation to suspend as a precaution all their research and experimentation work relating to prion diseases, for a period of three months.
AgricultureGenomeWeb

Prion Pause to Investigate

A three-month moratorium on prion research has been instituted at public research institutions in France after a retired lab worker was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Science reports. It adds that an investigation is underway to determine whether the individual, who worked at the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and...
