France halts prion research amid safety concerns

On 27 July, five public research institutions in France imposed a 3-month moratorium on the study of prions—a class of misfolding, infectious proteins that cause fatal brain diseases—after a retired lab worker who handled prions in the past was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, the most common prion disease in humans. An investigation is underway to find out whether the patient, who worked at a lab run by France's National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE), contracted the disease on the job. If so, it would be the second such case in a few years in France. In June 2019, another INRAE lab worker died, 10 years after pricking her thumb during an experiment with prion-infected mice. Her family is now suing INRAE for manslaughter and endangering life; her illness had already led to tightened safety measures at French prion labs.