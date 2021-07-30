Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Comment on “Nicotinamide mononucleotide increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women”

By Charles Brenner
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshino et al. (Reports, 11 June 2021, p. 1224) have reported that nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women. However, the 13 women who received NMN had hepatic lipid content of 6.3 ± 1.2%, whereas the 12 in the placebo group had 14.8 ± 2.0% (P = 0.003). Given that a target of NMN is liver fat clearance, this was not an effectively randomized trial.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver#Nicotinamide Riboside#Insulin Sensitivity#Nmn#Nadph#Nr#Hfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
NutritionMedical News Today

Best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes

A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
Weight Lossscitechdaily.com

Reversing Obesity: Cytokine Treatment Causes Mice to Lose Weight by “Sweating” Fat

A seemingly unremarkable observation — greasy hair — showed Penn researchers how the immune system could be targeted to reverse obesity. Treating obese mice with the cytokine known as TSLP led to significant abdominal fat and weight loss compared to controls, according to new research published today (July 29, 2021) in Science from researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Unexpectedly, the fat loss was not associated with decreased food intake or faster metabolism. Instead, the researchers discovered that TSLP stimulated the immune system to release lipids through the skin’s oil-producing sebaceous glands.
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Rice researchers create an implant for diabetics that produces insulin

Bioengineers at Rice University have leveraged 3D printing and smart biomaterials to create a new implant for Type 1 diabetics that produces insulin. The breakthrough is the result of a three-year partnership between researchers and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Researchers used insulin-producing beta cells made from human stem cells to create an implant able to sense and regulate blood glucose levels by responding with the correct amount of insulin for a given time.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Sciencespring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-eight people are low in vitamin B12. Difficulties with memory and thinking skills can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Finding it hard to recall memories or to concentrate have both been linked to a deficiency in this vital vitamin. The reason may be that vitamin B12...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Boosts Weight Loss

The drink helps to regulate glucose levels. Green tea can be an effective way to increase weight loss, studies find. Drinking between two to four cups per day has been linked to weight loss in multiple studies. Similarly, black tea has also been linked to increased weight loss. People in...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

The Discovery of Insulin

Nearly 100 years since insulin was first used in the treatment of diabetes, Professor Chantal Mathieu, Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, takes us through the history, development and future of this life saving drug. Cell Communication Pathway Controlling Cell Growth and Survival Identified.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The real reason fibromyalgia increases pain sensitivity

Imagine being in pain all over your body, feeling crushingly tired and weak, and being so foggy-brained that you can hardly accomplish simple, everyday tasks. Now, imagine feeling like this every day. For years. Imagine being told over and over again that it’s “all in your head.”. Finally, imagine your...
Houston, TXfox7austin.com

Rice University bioengineers partner to create insulin implants

HOUSTON, Texas - Rice University bioengineers are using 3D printing and smart biomaterials to create an insulin-producing implant for Type 1 diabetics. The three-year project is a partnership between the laboratories of Omid Veiseh and Jordan Miller that's supported by a grant from JDRF, the leading global funder of diabetes research. Veiseh and Miller will use insulin-producing beta cells made from human stem cells to create an implant that senses and regulates blood glucose levels by responding with the correct amount of insulin at a given time.
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Fermented Foods Decrease Inflammation and Improve Gut Diversity, Study Finds

Eating a diet full of fermented foods, like yogurt, kimchi, and fermented vegetables, and consuming kombucha tea may be a way to reduce the inflammation that’s associated with chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic stress. People who consumed more fermented products over a 10-week study...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Heparan sulfate promotes differentiation of white adipocytes to maintain insulin sensitivity and glucose homeostasis

Heparan sulfate (HS), a highly sulfated linear polysaccharide, is involved in diverse biological functions in various tissues. Although previous studies have suggested a possible contribution of HS to the differentiation of white adipocytes, there has been no direct evidence supporting this. Here, we inhibited the synthesis of HS chains in 3T3-L1 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, resulting in impaired differentiation of adipocytes with attenuated BMP4 (bone morphogenetic protein 4)/FGF1 (fibroblast growth factor 1) signaling pathways. HS reduction resulted in reduced glucose uptake and decreased insulin-dependent intracellular signaling. We then made heterozygous mutant mice for the Ext1 gene, which encodes an enzyme essential for the HS biosynthesis, specifically in the visceral white adipose tissue (Fabp4-Cre+::Ext1flox/WT mice, hereafter called Ext1Δ/WT) to confirm the importance of HS in vivo. The expression levels of transcription factors that control adipocyte differentiation, such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma, were reduced in Ext1Δ/WT adipocytes, which contained smaller, unilocular lipid droplets, reduced levels of enzymes involved in lipid synthesis, and altered expression of BMP4/FGF1 signaling molecules. Further, we examined the impact of HS reduction in visceral white adipose tissue on systemic glucose homeostasis. We observed that Ext1Δ/WT mice showed glucose intolerance due to insulin resistance. Our results demonstrate that HS plays a crucial role in the differentiation of white adipocytes through BMP4/FGF1 signaling pathways, thereby contributing to insulin sensitivity and glucose homeostasis.
Skin CareWTOP

Surprising things that can increase sun sensitivity

Reflection increases exposure. If you’ve ever had a sunburn, you know the pain of too much sun exposure. Many people realize they’re exposed to more of the sun’s ultraviolet rays when they go to the beach, a lake or a pool because the water and sand reflect sunlight onto the skin. This creates indirect exposure to UV rays, in addition to the direct exposure you get from the sun beating down on your skin.
EngineeringPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Biohackers Are Working to Make Insulin 98% Cheaper

“When I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it came as quite a surprise. As time went on, I became more aware that my life was actually hanging from a very thin thread.”. Anthony di Franco, founder of the Open Insulin Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing an open-source, affordable model of insulin production, is being less hyperbolic than you might think. Millions of diabetics in the United States can empathize with the sentiment, which he recently expressed to Freethink in a video interview from June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy