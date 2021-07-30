Cancel
Chemistry

Qubit spin ice

By Andrew D. King, aking@dwavesys.com, cristiano@lanl.gov, Cristiano Nisoli, Edward D. Dahl, Gabriel Poulin-Lamarre, Alejandro Lopez-Bezanilla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Artificial spin ices are frustrated spin systems that can be engineered, in which fine tuning of geometry and topology has allowed the design and characterization of exotic emergent phenomena at the constituent level. Here, we report a realization of spin ice in a lattice of superconducting qubits. Unlike conventional artificial spin ice, our system is disordered by both quantum and thermal fluctuations. The ground state is classically described by the ice rule, and we achieved control over a fragile degeneracy point, leading to a Coulomb phase. The ability to pin individual spins allows us to demonstrate Gauss’s law for emergent effective monopoles in two dimensions. The demonstrated qubit control lays the groundwork for potential future study of topologically protected artificial quantum spin liquids.

#Spin Ice#Ices#Qubit#Abe2824#Coulomb
