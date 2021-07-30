Qubit spin ice

Spin-orbit torque (SOT) created by a spin current injected into a ferromagnet by an adjacent heavy metal represents an efficient tool for the excitation and manipulation of spin waves. Here we report the micromagnetic simulations describing the influence of SOT on the propagation of spin waves in the $\mathrm{W}/\mathrm{CoFeB}/\mathrm{MgO}$ nanostructure having voltage-controlled magnetic anisotropy (VCMA). The simulations show that two spin waves travelling in the opposite directions can be generated in the center of the $\mathrm{CoFeB}$ waveguide via the modulation of VCMA induced by a microwave voltage locally applied to the $\mathrm{MgO}$ nanolayer. The amplitudes of these waves exponentially decrease with the propagation distance with similar decay lengths of about 2.5 $\mu$m. In the presence of a direct electric current injected into the $\mathrm{W}$ film beneath the waveguide center, the decay lengths of two spin waves change in the opposite way owing to different directions of the electric currents flowing in the underlying halves of the $\mathrm{W}$ layer. Remarkably, above the critical current density $J_\mathrm{W} \approx 2 \times 10^{10}$ A m$^{-2}$, SOT provides the amplification of the spin wave propagating in one half of the waveguide and strongly accelerates the attenuation of the wave travelling in the other half. As a result, a long-distance spin-wave propagation takes place in a half of the $\mathrm{CoFeB}$ waveguide only. Furthermore, by reversing the polarity of the dc voltage applied to the heavy-metal layer one can change the propagation area and switch the travel direction of the spin wave in the ferromagnetic waveguide. Thus, the $\mathrm{W}/\mathrm{CoFeB}/\mathrm{MgO}$ nanostructure can be employed as an electrically controlled magnonic device converting the electrical input signal into a spin signal, which can be transmitted to one of two outputs of the device.