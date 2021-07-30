Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

A century of progress

By Yevgeniya Nusinovich
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType 1 diabetes is caused by autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing β cells in the pancreas and is typically treated with exogenous insulin delivered through injections or other devices. A century ago, a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes was uniformly fatal. However, the discovery of insulin by Banting and Best in 1921 offered hope for this disease, transforming it into a chronic condition, but one that still requires onerous lifelong treatment.

