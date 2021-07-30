Temporal shifts in antibiotic resistance elements govern phage-pathogen conflicts

How is it possible for a single fungus to infect dozens or even hundreds of different plants? This is the question that motivated the research we did for this paper. This is a very important question not only for understanding the evolution of a pathogen’s host range – broad-range fungi like Sclerotinia, Botrytis, and Verticillium are a major issue for the protection of crops and fruits. The Septoria leaf blotch pathogen Zymoseptoria tritici encodes around 200 effectors used to infect its single host plant wheat. If a broad-range pathogen like Sclerotinia sclerotiorum followed a similar infection strategy, then it would require 80 000 effectors to deal with its over 400 host plants. This is not the case: It has a little over 10 000 genes, like most ascomycete fungi, and less than 100 effectors (by comparison, humans carry less than 25 000 genes). In fact, the effector number does not correspond with the host range at all: many pathogens are infecting only one or few hosts, but having 100s or even 1000s of effectors (like rusts and powdery mildews), and broad-range pathogens like Sclerotinia possess far fewer effectors. How it evolved the ability to infect so many plants remains enigmatic. Does Sclerotinia activate general-purpose genes for infection or does it also have sets of genes dedicated to the infection of specific plants?