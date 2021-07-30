New Products

Lonza has launched the next generation of its popular Nucleofector Platform, the 4D-Nucleofector. Electroporation, the method by which DNA, RNA, or protein is introduced into cells through an electrical pulse to change their genotype or phenotype, is an important tool with a range of applications in disease research and drug discovery as well as in the advancement of gene therapies, immunotherapies, and stem cell generation. The 4D-Nucleofector Core Unit can operate up to three functional modules, allowing for tailored experimental setups, and can facilitate scale-up from low- to high-volume transfection. The Nucleofector family of units is now joined by a fully integrated 96-well unit to suit users with midscale transfection requirements for up to 96 samples at once. In addition, the updated Core Unit features an 8-in. touchscreen display, enabling users to easily set up their experiments and control all functional modules via the system's intuitive, user-friendly software. Further, optimized protocols are available for more than 750 different cell types and are designed to provide robust transfection conditions, leading to optimal results every time.