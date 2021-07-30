Cancel
Lonza has launched the next generation of its popular Nucleofector Platform, the 4D-Nucleofector. Electroporation, the method by which DNA, RNA, or protein is introduced into cells through an electrical pulse to change their genotype or phenotype, is an important tool with a range of applications in disease research and drug discovery as well as in the advancement of gene therapies, immunotherapies, and stem cell generation. The 4D-Nucleofector Core Unit can operate up to three functional modules, allowing for tailored experimental setups, and can facilitate scale-up from low- to high-volume transfection. The Nucleofector family of units is now joined by a fully integrated 96-well unit to suit users with midscale transfection requirements for up to 96 samples at once. In addition, the updated Core Unit features an 8-in. touchscreen display, enabling users to easily set up their experiments and control all functional modules via the system's intuitive, user-friendly software. Further, optimized protocols are available for more than 750 different cell types and are designed to provide robust transfection conditions, leading to optimal results every time.

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Paradigm4, Applied Cells, More

Thermo Fisher Scientific Immune Repertoire Assays for Hemato-Oncology Research. Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a new suite of research-use-only Ion Torrent Oncomine immune repertoire assays designed to detect potentially malignant clones of T cells and B cells. Using Ion AmpliSeq technology, the new Oncomine pan-clonality assays target multiple parts of the B- and T-cell immune receptors using a single reaction with ultra-high sensitivity, increasing the probability of malignant clone detection and decreasing time to results.
New Products: Mehler launches sustainable alternative to RFL

FULDA, Germany—Textile producer Mehler Engineered Products Group has released a sustainable alternative to established RFL (resorcinol, formaldehyde, latex) treatments. MehlerSustainAdhesive is based on the organic biopolymer Lignin and a latex component, Mehler said in a news release. Both ingredients are extracted from wood and obtain CO2 neutrally. MSA can be applied for all mechanical rubber goods and provides excellent adhesion to different kinds of rubber compounds like NR, SBR, NBR, CR or EPDM, the company said.
Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Flow Cytometry

Bio-Rad announced three new StarBright Violet Dyes for flow cytometry: StarBright Violet 570, StarBright Violet 670, and StarBright Violet 710. According to the company, the dyes have been designed to improve brightness and excitation and emission spectra for use in multicolor flow cytometry panels. The line of StarBright dyes was made to provide researchers with a range of fluorescent nanoparticles conjugated to highly cited validated flow antibodies. The dyes are compatible with new and existing protocols for use in multiplex panels. In addition, the company claims they are resistant to photobleaching and stable with a minimal lot-to-lot variation.
NuProbe Announces New Research And New Product On DNA Microsatellite Instability

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive oncology assays, announced research on DNA microsatellites published today in Nucleic Acids Research . Simultaneously, the company announced the release of the VarTrace® MSI qPCR research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability (MSI) from tissue or blood specimens.
Epiroc to Showcase New, Enhanced Products at MINExpo

Epiroc has designed the COP M-series DTH hammers to be the lightest, fastest, and most durable DTH hammers ever built, the company stated. Bundling the COP M6, COP M7 and COP M8 with an Epiroc drill rig, ensures maximum drill speed and productivity for every hole diameter. Since the introduction...
At-Bay raises $185M to launch new products and expand into new markets

At-Bay announced the closing of a $185 million Series D financing. The new funding round was co-led by Icon Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including Khosla Ventures, M12, Acrew Capital, Qumra Capital, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer, and Glilot Capital.
Walltopia develops new digital Product Configurators

Walltopia, a world leader in the climbing and adventure & leisure industries, has announced the launch of two new online tools, which will improve the process of creating concepts for active entertainment attractions. With the new Walltopia Product Configurators, operators will be able to create a 3D concept design for...
Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation

Excessive inflammatory responses induced upon SARS-CoV-2 infection are associated with severe symptoms of COVID-19. Inflammasomes activated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection are also associated with COVID-19 severity. Here, we show a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation. N protein facilitates maturation of proinflammatory cytokines and induces proinflammatory responses in cultured cells and mice. Mechanistically, N protein interacts directly with NLRP3 protein, promotes the binding of NLRP3 with ASC, and facilitates NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. More importantly, N protein aggravates lung injury, accelerates death in sepsis and acute inflammation mouse models, and promotes IL-1β and IL-6 activation in mice. Notably, N-induced lung injury and cytokine production are blocked by MCC950 (a specific inhibitor of NLRP3) and Ac-YVAD-cmk (an inhibitor of caspase-1). Therefore, this study reveals a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation and induces excessive inflammatory responses.
FDA Authorizes Preventive Use of Regeneron Drug

Aug 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded its emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail from Regeneron, making it the first preventive therapy authorized for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people in high-risk settings. In a news release, the agency said the drug REGEN-COV should only...
FDA Expands Regeneron EUA for COVID-19 Antibody “Cocktail”

The FDA on Friday expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) it granted in November to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for its two-antibody “cocktail” REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab) to allow its use in patients seeking protection from COVID-19 following exposure to someone infected with SARS-CoV-2. The expanded EUA also authorizes REGEN-COV for people...
AstraZeneca lupus treatment Saphnelo obtains FDA approval

The drug, intended for adult patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus, is the only new therapy approved for SLE in more than a decade. AstraZeneca has announced its drug Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia)—a first-in-class type I interferon receptor antibody—has landed approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the pharmaceutical firm, the treatment is the first novel treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) to receive the go-ahead from the agency in more than 10 years.
Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 65.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are...
Key Strategies for Marketing New Versus Existing Products

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. PR and marketing are essential elements in your product’s success. However, when it comes to crafting a message and communicating it to the market, one size doesn’t fit all. Your marketing and PR strategy will differ based on your product’s age. For...
CRISPR Researchers Engineer Guide RNAs to Enhance Cas13 Gene Knockdown

NEW YORK – Researchers at the New York Genome Center, Synthego, and New England Biolabs have developed chemically modified guide RNAs, or gRNAs, for CRISPR-Cas13 that enhance the nuclease's gene knockdown efficiency in human cells two- to fivefold over editing activity achieved with unmodified guides. In a paper published on...
GTMaritime strengthens cyber resilience with new product launches

GTMaritime has released two product updates addressing the evolving cybersecurity and digitalisation needs in shipping. Available for download now, GTMaritime’s secure maritime file and data replication solution, GTReplicate, has been upgraded to provide customers with greater file synchronisation capabilities across satellite networks. New features available from GTReplicate v1.2 include:. Email...
Study: Servier’s TIBSOVO Prolongs Survival in Untreated IDH1-Mutated AML

Late-phase trial data show Servier’s TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets), in conjunction with chemotherapy azacitidine, prolonged event-free survival (EFS) in adult patients with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). TIBSOVO is a U.S.-approved monotherapy for adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML as well as adult patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutant...
At a CAGR of 4.3%, Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market To Reach Valuation of US$ 472.5 MN By 2031

According to the report, the global orthopedic navigation systems market was valued at US$ 299.2 Mn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2031. Orthopedic navigation systems are being developed with the goal of analyzing pre-, intra-, and/or postoperative data in many modalities and providing an augmented reality 3-D visualization environment to enhance surgical orthopedic operation clinical results.

