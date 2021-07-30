Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Vascular rejuvenation is geroprotective

By Hellmut G. Augustin, Jonathan Kipnis
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. The scientific perception of blood vessels has changed substantially in recent years. They are no longer considered passive conduits of blood that respond to exogenous cues. Now, the vascular endothelium is considered to act as an instructive gatekeeper to actively control organ function (1). Although mechanisms of local regulation by the vasculature have been identified for most organs and many disease states, including cancer, the study of systemic instructive vascular signaling is still in its infancy. On page 533 of this issue, Grunewald et al. (2) report that low-dose systemic increase of vascular endothelial growth factor–A (VEGFA) in the circulation leads to a notable life span extension in mice. The complex multiorgan rejuvenation phenotype of these mice yields insight into the mechanisms of organism aging and highlights the critical role of the vasculature as a gatekeeper of life span and health span.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rejuvenation#Vascular#Disease#Blood#Mice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

This Symptom Could Predict a Stroke 10 Years Before It Happens, Study Says

For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see which warning sign you should be on the lookout for.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
Sciencespring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-eight people are low in vitamin B12. Difficulties with memory and thinking skills can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Finding it hard to recall memories or to concentrate have both been linked to a deficiency in this vital vitamin. The reason may be that vitamin B12...
ScienceMedical News Today

Chemical in essential oils may treat Parkinson's disease

A progressive loss of dopamine-producing nerves in the brain causes the difficulties with movement and cognition that characterize Parkinson’s disease. A study has found that farnesol, which people use in perfumery and is a component of many essential oils, preserves dopamine nerves in a mouse model of Parkinson’s. Researchers have...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Hemodynamic performance of tissue-engineered vascular grafts in Fontan patients

In the field of congenital heart surgery, tissue-engineered vascular grafts (TEVGs) are a promising alternative to traditionally used synthetic grafts. Our group has pioneered the use of TEVGs as a conduit between the inferior vena cava and the pulmonary arteries in the Fontan operation. The natural history of graft remodeling and its effect on hemodynamic performance has not been well characterized. In this study, we provide a detailed analysis of the first U.S. clinical trial evaluating TEVGs in the treatment of congenital heart disease. We show two distinct phases of graft remodeling: an early phase distinguished by rapid changes in graft geometry and a second phase of sustained growth and decreased graft stiffness. Using clinically informed and patient-specific computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, we demonstrate how changes to TEVG geometry, thickness, and stiffness affect patient hemodynamics. We show that metrics of patient hemodynamics remain within normal ranges despite clinically observed levels of graft narrowing. These insights strengthen the continued clinical evaluation of this technology while supporting recent indications that reversible graft narrowing can be well tolerated, thus suggesting caution before intervening clinically.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Simple method to assess the risk of vascular inflammation for diabetes patients

A team of international scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in Singapore, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a simple method of extracting tiny biological particles from a person's blood and use them as biomarkers to assess the health of their blood vessels.
Weight Losscharlottenews.net

Lifestyle adjustments boosts vascular health

North Carolina [US], August 2 (ANI): According to a study conducted by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine, small lifestyle changes can make a really big difference in improving vascular health in older adults with obesity. The study was published in the current issue of the American Heart Association's...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Synthetic hinge could hold key to revolutionary 'smart' insulin therapy

For people with diabetes who are insulin dependent, glycemic control is a full-time job. But what if their medication could do the work for them—an insulin whose activity in the bloodstream responds to the blood glucose levels and adjusts accordingly? An invention from Indiana University School of Medicine Distinguished Professor Michael A. Weiss, MD, Ph.D., could lead to just that.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Multiple-Instance Learning Approach for the Assessment of Gallbladder Vascularity from Laparoscopic Images

An important task at the onset of a laparoscopic cholecystectomy (LC) operation is the inspection of gallbladder (GB) to evaluate the thickness of its wall, presence of inflammation and extent of fat. Difficulty in visualization of the GB wall vessels may be due to the previous factors, potentially as a result of chronic inflammation or other diseases. In this paper we propose a multiple-instance learning (MIL) technique for assessment of the GB wall vascularity via computer-vision analysis of images from LC operations. The bags correspond to a labeled (low vs. high) vascularity dataset of 181 GB images, from 53 operations. The instances correspond to unlabeled patches extracted from these images. Each patch is represented by a vector with color, texture and statistical features. We compare various state-of-the-art MIL and single-instance learning approaches, as well as a proposed MIL technique based on variational Bayesian inference. The methods were compared for two experimental tasks: image-based and video-based (i.e. patient-based) classification. The proposed approach presents the best performance with accuracy 92.1% and 90.3% for the first and second task, respectively. A significant advantage of the proposed technique is that it does not require the time-consuming task of manual labelling the instances.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Advanced Heart & Vascular Institute

Specialties: Interventional And Clinical Cardiology; Endovascular Surgery; Heart Failure And Transplant; Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging. Medical School: Ross University School Of Medicine With Honors. Residency And Fellowships: UCLA School Of Medicine, Yale University School Of Medicine, University Of Colorado School Of Medicine, LSU School Of Medicine. Triple board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Eli...
CancerNature.com

The deubiquitinase USP16 functions as an oncogenic factor in K-RAS-driven lung tumorigenesis

K-RAS mutation and molecular alterations of its surrogates function essentially in lung tumorigenesis and malignant progression. However, it remains elusive how tumor-promoting and deleterious events downstream of K-RAS signaling are coordinated in lung tumorigenesis. Here, we show that USP16, a deubiquitinase involved in various biological processes, functions as a promoter for the development of K-RAS-driven lung tumor. Usp16 deletion significantly attenuates K-rasG12D-mutation-induced lung tumorigenesis in mice. USP16 upregulation upon RAS activation averts reactive oxygen species (ROS)-induced p38 activation that would otherwise detrimentally influence the survival and proliferation of tumor cells. In addition, USP16 interacts with and deubiquitinates JAK1, and thereby promoting lung tumor growth by augmenting JAK1 signaling. Therefore, our results reveal that USP16 functions critically in the K-RAS-driven lung tumorigenesis through modulating the strength of p38 and JAK1 signaling.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Vascular and immunopathological role of Asymmetric Dimethylarginine (ADMA) in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Immunology. 2021 Jul 26. doi: 10.1111/imm.13396. Online ahead of print. Asymmetric dimethylarginine (ADMA) is an endogenous nitric oxide synthase (NOS) inhibitor/uncoupler inducing vascular pathology. Vascular pathology is an important factor for the development and progression of CNS pathology of MS, yet the role of ADMA in MS remains elusive. Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) are reported to have elevated blood levels of ADMA and mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE, an animal model of MS) generated by auto-immunization of myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) and blood-brain barrier (BBB) disruption by pertussis toxin also had increased blood ADMA levels in parallel with induction of clinical disease. To explore the role of ADMA in EAE pathogenesis, EAE mice were treated with a daily dose of ADMA. It is of special interest that ADMA treatment enhanced the BBB disruption in EAE mice and exacerbated the clinical and CNS disease of EAE. ADMA treatment also induced the BBB disruption and EAE disease in MOG-immunized mice even without pertussis toxin treatment, suggesting the role of ADMA in BBB dysfunction in EAE. T cell polarization studies also documented that ADMA treatment promotes TH 1 and TH 17 mediated immune responses but without affecting Treg-mediated immune response in EAE mice as well as in in-vitro T cell culture. Taken together, these data, for the first time, document the vascular and immunopathogenic roles of ADMA in EAE, thus pointing to the potential of ADMA-mediated mechanism as a new target of potential therapy for MS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The capacity of differentiation of stromal vascular fraction cells into beige adipocytes is markedly reduced in subjects with overweight/obesity and insulin resistance: effect of genistein

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Dietary bioactive compounds have been demonstrated to produce several health benefits. Genistein, an isoflavone of soy protein, and resveratrol, a polyphenol from grapes, have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and to stimulate white adipose tissue (WAT) browning, leading to increased energy expenditure. However, it has not been demonstrated in humans whether genistein or resveratrol have the capacity to stimulate the differentiation of stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells from white fat into beige adipocytes.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Beneficial effects of an Andrographis paniculata extract and andrographolide on cognitive functions in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats.

Ajit Kumar Thakur, Geeta Rai, Shyam Sunder Chatterjee, Vikas Kumar. Context Andrographolide containing Andrographis paniculata (Burm. F.) Wall. Ex Nees (Acanthaceae) extracts is often used for treatments of diabetes and other inflammatory disorders commonly accompanying cognitive and other psychiatric disorders. Objective To compare the efficacies of a standardised A. paniculata extract (AP) and pure andrographolide on cognitive functions, oxidative stress and cholinergic function in diabetic rats. Materials and methods Streptozotocin-induced diabetic Charles Foster albino rats treated orally with a hydro-methanolic A. paniculata leaf extract (50, 100 and 200 mg/kg/day), or with pure andrographolide (15, 30 and 60 mg/kg/day) for 10 consecutive days, were subjected to Morris water maze test. After the test, acetylcholinesterase, superoxide dismutase (SOD), and catalase (CAT) activities and lipid peroxidation (LPO) in brain tissues were assessed. Results Acetylcholinesterase activity in pre-frontal cortex and hippocampus of diabetic rats was 2.1 and 2.6 times higher compared to nondiabetic rats. LPO was 1.6 times higher and decreased SOD (56.3%) and CAT (44.9%) activities in pre-frontal cortex of diabetic rats compared to nondiabetic rats. AP orandrographolide treatments dose dependently attenuated cognitive deficits, reduced acetylcholinesterase activity, oxidative stress, improved diabetic hyperglycemia and insulin deficiency. All observed effects of AP were quantitatively almost equal to those expected from its analytically quantifiedandrographolide content. Discussion and conclusion Reported observations are the very first ones suggesting beneficial effects of andrographolide against diabetes associated cognitive deficits, increased acetylcholinesterase activity and deteriorated antioxidative status. Efforts to exploit A. paniculata extracts enriched in andrographolide as preventive measures against such disorders can be warranted.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro by Losartan

The coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), which is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has already claimed more than 4.1 million lives worldwide. SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus belonging to the Coronaviridae family. Other members of this family include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy