Vascular rejuvenation is geroprotective

Immunology. 2021 Jul 26. doi: 10.1111/imm.13396. Online ahead of print. Asymmetric dimethylarginine (ADMA) is an endogenous nitric oxide synthase (NOS) inhibitor/uncoupler inducing vascular pathology. Vascular pathology is an important factor for the development and progression of CNS pathology of MS, yet the role of ADMA in MS remains elusive. Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) are reported to have elevated blood levels of ADMA and mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE, an animal model of MS) generated by auto-immunization of myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) and blood-brain barrier (BBB) disruption by pertussis toxin also had increased blood ADMA levels in parallel with induction of clinical disease. To explore the role of ADMA in EAE pathogenesis, EAE mice were treated with a daily dose of ADMA. It is of special interest that ADMA treatment enhanced the BBB disruption in EAE mice and exacerbated the clinical and CNS disease of EAE. ADMA treatment also induced the BBB disruption and EAE disease in MOG-immunized mice even without pertussis toxin treatment, suggesting the role of ADMA in BBB dysfunction in EAE. T cell polarization studies also documented that ADMA treatment promotes TH 1 and TH 17 mediated immune responses but without affecting Treg-mediated immune response in EAE mice as well as in in-vitro T cell culture. Taken together, these data, for the first time, document the vascular and immunopathogenic roles of ADMA in EAE, thus pointing to the potential of ADMA-mediated mechanism as a new target of potential therapy for MS.