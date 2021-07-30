lncRNA SLERT controls phase separation of FC/DFCs to facilitate Pol I transcription

Via hydrodynamics preserving molecular dynamics simulations we study growth phenomena in a phase separating symmetric binary mixture model. We quench high-temperature homogeneous configurations to state points inside the miscibility gap, for various mixture compositions. For compositions around the symmetric or critical value we capture the rapid linear viscous hydrodynamic growth due to advective transport of material through tube-like interconnected domains. The focus of the work, however, is on compositions close to any of the branches of the coexistence curve. In this case, the growth in the system, following nucleation of droplets of the minority species, occurs via coalescence mechanism. Using state-of-the-art techniques we have identified that these droplets, between collisions, exhibit diffusive motion. The value of the exponent for the power-law growth, related to this diffusive coalescence mechanism, as the composition keeps departing from the critical value, has been estimated. This nicely agrees with a theoretical number. These results are compared with the growth that occurs via particle diffusion mechanism, in non-hydrodynamic environment.