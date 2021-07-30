Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

lncRNA SLERT controls phase separation of FC/DFCs to facilitate Pol I transcription

By Man Wu, Guang Xu, Chong Han, Peng-Fei Luan, Yu-Hang Xing, Fang Nan, Liang-Zhong Yang, Youkui Huang, Zheng-Hu Yang, Lin Shan, Li Yang, Jiaquan Liu, liujiaquan@sibcb.ac.cn, linglingchen@sibcb.ac.cn, Ling-Ling Chen
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf6582, this issue p. 547; see also abj8350, p. 486. RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcription takes place at the border of the fibrillar center (FC) and the dense fibrillar component (DFC) in the nucleolus. Here, we report that individual spherical FC/DFC units are coated by the DEAD-box RNA helicase DDX21 in human cells. The long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) SLERT binds to DDX21 RecA domains to promote DDX21 to adopt a closed conformation at a substoichiometric ratio through a molecular chaperone–like mechanism resulting in the formation of hypomultimerized and loose DDX21 clusters that coat DFCs, which is required for proper FC/DFC liquidity and Pol I processivity. Our results suggest that SLERT is an RNA regulator that controls the biophysical properties of FC/DFCs and thus ribosomal RNA production.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna#Dfc#Phase Separation#Transcription#Lncrna Slert#Fibrillar#Fc Dfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Research illuminates earliest part of phase separation

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are studying liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), a biophysical process through which proteins and nucleic acids in a cell are compartmentalized without a membrane. The work provides new insight into how the strength of the forces that drive phase separation are linked to the speed at which it occurs. The findings were published today in Nature Communications.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Hydrodynamic Effects in Kinetics of Phase Separation in Binary Fluids: Critical versus off-critical compositions

Via hydrodynamics preserving molecular dynamics simulations we study growth phenomena in a phase separating symmetric binary mixture model. We quench high-temperature homogeneous configurations to state points inside the miscibility gap, for various mixture compositions. For compositions around the symmetric or critical value we capture the rapid linear viscous hydrodynamic growth due to advective transport of material through tube-like interconnected domains. The focus of the work, however, is on compositions close to any of the branches of the coexistence curve. In this case, the growth in the system, following nucleation of droplets of the minority species, occurs via coalescence mechanism. Using state-of-the-art techniques we have identified that these droplets, between collisions, exhibit diffusive motion. The value of the exponent for the power-law growth, related to this diffusive coalescence mechanism, as the composition keeps departing from the critical value, has been estimated. This nicely agrees with a theoretical number. These results are compared with the growth that occurs via particle diffusion mechanism, in non-hydrodynamic environment.
ScienceNature.com

Reactivation of a developmentally silenced embryonic globin gene

The α- and β-globin loci harbor developmentally expressed genes, which are silenced throughout post-natal life. Reactivation of these genes may offer therapeutic approaches for the hemoglobinopathies, the most common single gene disorders. Here, we address mechanisms regulating the embryonically expressed α-like globin, termed ζ-globin. We show that in embryonic erythroid cells, the ζ-gene lies within a ~65 kb sub-TAD (topologically associating domain) of open, acetylated chromatin and interacts with the α-globin super-enhancer. By contrast, in adult erythroid cells, the ζ-gene is packaged within a small (~10 kb) sub-domain of hypoacetylated, facultative heterochromatin within the acetylated sub-TAD and that it no longer interacts with its enhancers. The ζ-gene can be partially re-activated by acetylation and inhibition of histone de-acetylases. In addition to suggesting therapies for severe α-thalassemia, these findings illustrate the general principles by which reactivation of developmental genes may rescue abnormalities arising from mutations in their adult paralogues.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

HBM Presents Phase I Data On Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody At ESMO Congress 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) today announced that the abstract detailing clinical data from its Australian phase I study of next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented as an e-poster at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which is expected to be held 16-21 September 2021.
ChemistryPhys.org

Molecular mechanism of ruthenium-complex-induced DNA phase separation revealed

The phenomenon of "liquid-liquid" phase separation (LLPS) of biological macromolecules in living cells regulates many cell activities. DNA LLPS manipulates many important processes such as gene transcription, translation, and chromosome high-level structure assembly. Abnormity of DNA LLPS causes oncogene expression, genome inactivation, uncontrolled transcription activation and other cellular processes, which are directly related to fatal diseases.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Two-fluid coexistence and phase separation in a one dimensional model with pair hopping and density interactions

We compute the phase diagram of a one-dimensional model of spinless fermions with pair-hopping and nearest-neighbor interaction, first introduced by Ruhman and Altman, using the density-matrix renormalization group combined with various analytical approaches. Although the main phases are a Luttinger liquid of fermions and a Luttinger liquid of pairs, we also find remarkable phases in which only a fraction of the fermions are paired. In such case, two situations arise: either fermions and pairs coexist spatially in a two-fluid mixture, or they are spatially segregated leading to phase separation. These results are supported by several analytical models that describe in an accurate way various relevant cuts of the phase diagram. Last, we identify relevant microscopic observables that capture the presence of these two fluids: while originally introduced in a phenomenological way, they support a wider application of two-fluid models for describing pairing phenomena.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Proteomics Connects Gaps in Traditional DNA & RNA Sequencing

Transcriptomics studies are critical to understanding how biological systems work. However, this technique estimates protein function but is not a direct proteomic measurement, telling researchers what might occur in a cell if it neglects post-translational modifications and protein interactions. While commonly used and more cost effective in recent years, traditional...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Emergent elasticity linked to topological phase transitions controlled via molecular chirality and steric anisotropy

Self-organisation into spatially modulated structures has different nature from phase transition into uniform states. Skyrmions and half-skyrmions (merons) are representatives of such structures and are utilised in designing magnetoelectric, optical, and mechanoresponsive materials by controlling topological phases. However, skyrmions and half-skyrmions in molecular solids are rarely studied, though there is a universality in theoretical descriptions between magnetic and molecular systems with chiral interactions. Here we develop a simple physical system for controlling topological phases in a solid with chirality. We reveal that emergence of elastic fields from anisotropic steric interactions and intermolecular twisting is a key to control helical and half-skyrmion structures. Utilising the coupling between the emergent elastic fields and molecular orientations, we successfully control topological phases by temperature, external electromagnetic fields, and anisotropic stresses. The concept of the emergent elasticity provides a control system for designing molecular and macromolecular solids with tunable electro- and magneto-mechanical properties.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists boost gene knockdown in human cells via chemically modified RNA CRISPR

In the latest of ongoing efforts to expand technologies for modifying genes and their expression, researchers in the lab of Neville Sanjana, PhD, at the New York Genome Center (NYGC) and New York University (NYU) have developed chemically modified guide RNAs for a CRISPR system that targets RNA instead of DNA. These chemically-modified guide RNAs significantly enhance the ability to target -- trace, edit, and/or knockdown -- RNA in human cells.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Cryptic transcription in mammalian stem cells linked to aging

Although visible signs of aging are usually unmistakable, unraveling what triggers them has been quite a challenge. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have discovered that a cellular phenomenon called cryptic transcription, which had been previously described and linked to aging in yeasts and worms, is elevated in aging mammalian stem cells.
ScienceScience Now

A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

You are currently viewing the abstract. Noncanonical inflammasome activation by cytosolic lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is a critical component of the host response to Gram-negative bacteria. Cytosolic LPS recognition in macrophages is preceded by a Toll-like receptor (TLR) priming signal required to induce transcription of inflammasome components and facilitate the metabolic reprograming that fuels the inflammatory response. Using a genome-scale arrayed siRNA screen to find inflammasome regulators in mouse macrophages, we identified the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) as a regulator of both noncanonical and canonical inflammasomes. NDPK-D was required for both mitochondrial DNA synthesis and cardiolipin exposure on the mitochondrial surface in response to inflammasome priming signals mediated by TLRs, and macrophages deficient in NDPK-D had multiple defects in LPS-induced inflammasome activation. In addition, NDPK-D was required for the recruitment of TNF receptor–associated factor 6 (TRAF6) to mitochondria, which was critical for reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and the metabolic reprogramming that supported the TLR-induced gene program. NDPK-D knockout mice were protected from LPS-induced shock, consistent with decreased ROS production and attenuated glycolytic commitment during priming. Our findings suggest that, in response to microbial challenge, NDPK-D–dependent TRAF6 mitochondrial recruitment triggers an energetic fitness checkpoint required to engage and maintain the transcriptional program necessary for inflammasome activation.
Sciencearxiv.org

Scaling Law and Universal Drop Size Distribution of Coarsening in Conversion-Limited Phase Separation

Phase separation is not only ubiquitous in diverse physical systems, but also plays an important organizational role inside biological cells. However, experimental studies of intracellular condensates (drops with condensed concentrations of specific collections of proteins and nucleic acids) have challenged the standard coarsening theories of phase separation. Specifically, the coarsening rates observed are unexpectedly slow for many intracellular condensates. Recently, Folkmann, et al. [bioRxiv 2021.06.22.449249 (2021)] argued that the slow coarsening rate can be caused by the slow conversion of a condensate constituent between the state in the dilute phase and the condensate state. A consequence of this conversion-limited picture is that standard theories of coarsening (Lifshitz-Slyozov--Wagner Ostwald ripening and drop coalescence schemes) no longer apply. Here, I elucidate the novel universal coarsening behavior of the conversion-limited scheme in the late stage using both analytical and numerical methods.
ScienceNature.com

Optical deep-cortex exploration in behaving rhesus macaques

Two papers published in June 2021 used a two-photon microscope or one-photon miniature microscope to interrogate the motor cortex in behaving macaque monkeys. The imaging was performed over several months, and the direction of natural arm reaching was decoded from the population activity. Non-human primates (NHPs) are important animal models...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Catch Shape-Shifting Coronavirus Protein Complex in the Act

While all viruses have some means of combating the body’s immune system, scientists have been studying how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus—the cause of the COVID-19 global pandemic—can evade the immune system in humans. Now scientists working at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have revealed the...
ScienceScience Daily

Near-atomic look at three ways to thwart SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies -- microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals -- are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings, announced today in Nature Communications,...
ScienceNature.com

Computational reconstruction of the signalling networks surrounding implanted biomaterials from single-cell transcriptomics

The understanding of the foreign-body responses to implanted biomaterials would benefit from the reconstruction of intracellular and intercellular signalling networks in the microenvironment surrounding the implant. Here, by leveraging single-cell RNA-sequencing data from 42,156 cells collected from the site of implantation of either polycaprolactone or an extracellular-matrix-derived scaffold in a mouse model of volumetric muscle loss, we report a computational analysis of intercellular signalling networks reconstructed from predictions of transcription-factor activation. We found that intercellular signalling networks can be clustered into modules associated with specific cell subsets, and that biomaterial-specific responses can be characterized by interactions between signalling modules for immune, fibroblast and tissue-specific cells. In a Il17ra–/– mouse model, we validated that predicted interleukin-17-linked transcriptional targets led to concomitant changes in gene expression. Moreover, we identified cell subsets that had not been implicated in the responses to implanted biomaterials. Single-cell atlases of the cellular responses to implanted biomaterials will facilitate the design of implantable biomaterials and the understanding of the ensuing cellular responses.
Medical Sciencebcm.edu

Image of the Month: Human airway organoids infected with SARS-CoV-2

Cells in the human airway are susceptible to infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Pedro Piedra’s is one of the labs studying how the virus interacts with human cells. They hope to gain a better understanding of how the disease happens and that this knowledge would help improve ways to manage and treat the condition.
ScienceScience Now

Emerging roles of PLCγ1 in endothelial biology

You are currently viewing the abstract. Phospholipase C γ1 (PLCγ1) is a member of the PLC family that functions as signal transducer by hydrolyzing membrane lipid to generate second messengers. The unique protein structure of PLCγ1 confers a critical role as a direct effector of VEGFR2 and signaling mediated by other receptor tyrosine kinases. The distinct vascular phenotypes in PLCγ1-deficient animal models and the gain-of-function mutations of PLCγ1 found in human endothelial cancers point to a major physiological role of PLCγ1 in the endothelial system. In this review, we discuss aspects of physiological and molecular function centering around PLCγ1 in the context of endothelial cells and provide a perspective for future investigation.
ScienceScience Now

Broad betacoronavirus neutralization by a stem helix–specific human antibody

You are currently viewing the abstract. The spillovers of β-coronaviruses in humans and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants highlight the need for broad coronavirus countermeasures. We describe five monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) cross-reacting with the stem helix of multiple β-coronavirus spike glycoproteins isolated from COVID-19 convalescent individuals. Using structural and functional studies we show that the mAb with the greatest breadth (S2P6) neutralizes pseudotyped viruses from three different subgenera through inhibition of membrane fusion and delineate the molecular basis for its cross-reactivity. S2P6 reduces viral burden in hamsters challenged with SARS-CoV-2 through viral neutralization and Fc-mediated effector functions. Stem helix antibodies are rare, oftentimes of narrow specificity and can acquire neutralization breadth through somatic mutations. These data provide a framework for structure-guided design of pan-β-coronavirus vaccines eliciting broad protection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy