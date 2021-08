Program awards 30 new fellowships as part of second cohort. Posted in: Education, Science and Technology, Uncategorized. Math for America (MƒA), a nationally recognized STEM education nonprofit, announced with partners Montclair State University, Princeton University and Rowan University that the New Jersey STEM Innovation Fellowship will open its program to include science educators as a result of $100,000 in new funding from Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey State Legislature. The fellowship, originally created for New Jersey mathematics teachers and designed to improve STEM teaching and learning in the state, will also welcome its second cohort this August due to continued funding from private partners.