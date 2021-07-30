Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Thymic stromal lymphopoietin induces adipose loss through sebum hypersecretion

By Ruth Choa, Junichiro Tohyama, Shogo Wada, Hu Meng, Jian Hu, Mariko Okumura, Rebecca M. May, Tanner F. Robertson, Ruth-Anne Langan Pai, Arben Nace, Christian Hopkins, Elizabeth A. Jacobsen, Malay Haldar, Garret A. FitzGerald, Edward M. Behrens, Andy J. Minn, Patrick Seale, George Cotsarelis, Brian Kim, John T. Seykora, Mingyao Li, Zoltan Arany, Taku Kambayashi, taku.kambayashi@pennmedicine.upenn.edu
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd2893, this issue p. eabd2893; see also abg9079, p. 487. Obesity and its associated complications are serious global concerns. Despite growing public health initiatives, obesity rates continue to rise. Thus, there is a critical need to identify pathways that affect adiposity. Recent studies indicate that the immune system can regulate adipose tissue and its metabolic function. Type 2 immune cells, such as type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) and eosinophils, increase the metabolic rate, whereas regulatory T cells (Treg cells) promote insulin sensitivity.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Adaptive Immune System#Fat People#Abg9079#Wat#Asebia Mice#Sgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

A resident stromal cell population actively restrains innate immune response in the propagation phase of colitis pathogenesis in mice

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Reducing the activation of proinflammatory signaling pathways has been shown to have therapeutic effects in animal models and in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, a substantial proportion of patients do not respond to available therapies. Here, Gao et al. investigated the endogenous immune mechanisms activated in IBD to identify potential therapeutic targets. The authors identified a population of stromal cells marked by Twist2 that suppresses inflammation in animal models of IBD by producing and suppressing inflammatory M1 macrophage polarization. In patients, they identified an inverse correlation between severity of disease and stromal cell Cox2 expression. Targeting this endogenous signaling might be an effective strategy to reduce inflammation in IBD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover potential biomarker for lung disease in scleroderma patients

Researchers have discovered a protein that may predict disease severity for a lung condition that often proves fatal to patients with scleroderma. The recent study, published in Arthritis Care & Research and investigated by a Michigan Medicine researcher, found a novel adipokine, known as CTRP9, is associated with pulmonary function for scleroderma patients with interstitial lung disease. The pulmonary condition can cause scarring in the lungs, making it harder for optimal gas exchange.
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Hyperoside attenuates OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation by activating Nrf2.

Hyperoside attenuates OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation by activating Nrf2. Allergic airways disease (AAD) is one of the most common medical illnesses that is associated with an increased allergic airway inflammation. Hyperoside, an active compound isolated from Rhododendron brachycarpum G. Don, has been reported to have anti-inflammatory effect. The aim of this study was to analyze the protective effect of hyperoside on OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation in mice. In the present study, the mouse asthma model was induced by given OVA and hyperoside was administrated 1h before OVA challenge. The levels of IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IgE were detected by ELISA. H&E staining was used to assess lung histopathological changes. The expression of NF-κB p65, IκB, HO-1, and Nf-E2 related factor 2 (Nrf2) were measured by western blot analysis. The results showed that hyperoside significantly reduced the inflammatory cells infiltration and the levels of IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IgE. Hyperoside significantly inhibited OVA-induced oxidative stress asdemonstrated by decreased MDA, and increased GSH and SOD levels. Treatment of hyperoside also inhibited OVA-induced airway hyperresponsiveness (AHR). Furthermore, the results showed that treatment of hyperoside significantly inhibited LPS-induced NF-κB activation. In addition, hyperoside was foundto activate Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathway. In conclusion, these results suggest that hyperoside ameliorates OVA-induced allergic airway inflammation by activating Nrf2 signaling pathway.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewscenter1.tv

The Differences Between Hereditary and Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hearing loss is not a one-size-fits-all idea. Different causes of hearing loss, including noise-induced and hereditary, present differently in terms of sound tones lost. Noise-Induced vs. Hereditary Hearing Loss. One type of hearing loss is noise-induced, which occurs after being around too much noise for long...
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Subtypes of thymic epithelial tumors independent of WHO type

Oncotarget published "Genomic clustering analysis identifies molecular subtypes of thymic epithelial tumors independent of World Health Organization histologic type" which reported that genomic information from 102 evaluable TETs from The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset and from the IU-TAB-1 cell line underwent clustering analysis to identify molecular subtypes of TETs. Six...
ScienceNature.com

Detouring adrenergic stimulation to induce adipose thermogenesis

Harnessing the thermogenic, energy-expending capacity of adipocytes has the potential to combat metabolic disorders. Although β3-adrenergic receptor agonists are the best-known activators of thermogenesis, they carry considerable cardiovascular risks. A new study demonstrates the ability of G protein-coupled receptor 3 to intrinsically drive adipose thermogenesis independent of β3-adrenergic receptor signalling.
HealthScience Now

Intercellular cross-talk curbs Alzheimer’s disease

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that causes loss of synaptic connections between neurons and neuronal cell death, leading to memory impairment and cognitive decline. AD is associated with the accumulation of aggregates of the protein β-amyloid (Aβ) in the brain. In addition, the abundance of the cytokine interleukin-3 (IL-3) in the brain is associated with AD risk and severity. McAlpine et al. found that deficiency in IL-3 in a mouse model of AD was associated with increased Aβ aggregates and plaque size, as well as impaired short-term and spatial memory compared to IL-3–sufficient AD mice. Experiments with reporter mice showed that a subset of astrocytes constitutively generated IL-3 in the brain. Compared to microglia in wild-type mice, those in AD mice had increased cell surface amounts of the IL-3 receptor subunit IL-3Rα and they clustered around Aβ aggregates. Expression of IL-3Rα on microglia depended on the immune receptor TREM2, mutations in which are associated with AD risk in humans. Analysis of postmortem frontal cortex samples from patients with AD demonstrated colocalization of IL-3 with astrocytes, as well as the presence of activated IL-3Rα–expressing microglia. Furthermore, IL3RA expression correlated with disease duration and Aβ abundance in donors with AD. Loss of IL-3 in AD mice inhibited the clustering of microglia around Aβ aggregates. AD mice specifically deficient in IL-3 in astrocytes or IL-3Rα in microglia had increased Aβ abundance, decreased microglial clustering, and greater memory deficits. Finally, injection of recombinant IL-3 into the cortex of AD mice resulted in reduced Aβ abundance and improved memory function. Although future studies need to determine whether other cells in the brain respond to IL-3, these data suggest that IL-3 might have therapeutic potential in the treatment of AD (see commentary by Barron and Molofsky).
ScienceScience Now

A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Intracellular bacterial pathogens elicit inflammatory responses through inflammasomes, which are primed by a TLR-mediated inflammatory stimulus. Ernst et al. showed that the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) coordinates a metabolic checkpoint that ensures a robust response to the bacterial product LPS in mouse macrophages. This enzyme was necessary for the switch from aerobic to glycolytic metabolism that supported transcriptional responses to TLR-dependent priming. NDPK-D also promoted the synthesis of mitochondrial DNA and the exposure of the phospholipid cardiolipin on the mitochondrial surface, both of which contribute to inflammasome activation. Mice lacking NDPK-D were protected from LPS-induced septic shock. Thus, NDPK-D plays a key role in coordinating priming signals with the changes in mitochondrial function that are critical for inflammasome activation.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

β-Arrestin–dependent ERK signaling reduces anxiety-like and conditioned fear–related behaviors in mice

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Opioid receptors activate either G proteins or β-arrestins. Many adverse side effects associated with opioid use are mediated by β-arrestins. Therefore, drugs that bias opioid receptor signaling toward G protein–mediated pathways are preferred for treating pain. However, Ko et al. found that β-arrestin–biased drugs may have potential for treating fear and anxiety. Natural and synthetic opioids differentially altered such behaviors in mice through G protein– and β-arrestin–specific signaling in various brain regions that indicated distinct and compensatory functions of the β-arrestin isoforms. The findings begin to reveal a context-specific aspect of opioid receptor signaling in neurological function and animal behavior.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Glibenclamide alleviates β adrenergic receptor activation-induced cardiac inflammation

β-Adrenergic receptor (β-AR) overactivation is a major pathological factor associated with cardiac diseases and mediates cardiac inflammatory injury. Glibenclamide has shown anti-inflammatory effects in previous research. However, it is unclear whether and how glibenclamide can alleviate cardiac inflammatory injury induced by β-AR overactivation. In the present study, male C57BL/6J mice were treated with or without the β-AR agonist isoprenaline (ISO) with or without glibenclamide pretreatment. The results indicated that glibenclamide alleviated ISO-induced macrophage infiltration in the heart, as determined by Mac-3 staining. Consistent with this finding, glibenclamide also inhibited ISO-induced chemokines and proinflammatory cytokines expression in the heart. Moreover, glibenclamide inhibited ISO-induced cardiac fibrosis and dysfunction in mice. To reveal the protective mechanism of glibenclamide, the NLRP3 inflammasome was further analysed. ISO activated the NLRP3 inflammasome in both cardiomyocytes and mouse hearts, but this effect was alleviated by glibenclamide pretreatment. Furthermore, in cardiomyocytes, ISO increased the efflux of potassium and the generation of ROS, which are recognized as activators of the NLRP3 inflammasome. The ISO-induced increases in these processes were inhibited by glibenclamide pretreatment. Moreover, glibenclamide inhibited the cAMP/PKA signalling pathway, which is downstream of β-AR, by increasing phosphodiesterase activity in mouse hearts and cardiomyocytes. In conclusion, glibenclamide alleviates β-AR overactivation-induced cardiac inflammation by inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome. The underlying mechanism involves glibenclamide-mediated suppression of potassium efflux and ROS generation by inhibiting the cAMP/PKA pathway.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New molecular and morphologic insights into chronic rejection after lung transplantation

A study of lung tissue from patients with end-stage bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) as a complication of lung transplantation yielded molecular and morphologic insights into the development of chronic rejection. These insights may help develop therapies to optimize long-term outcomes for lung transplantation patients, report investigators in The American Journal of Pathology.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy