Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Making and remaking life

By Samantha Muka
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. Nature Remade examines how the incorporation of engineering attitudes into modern biology has shaped the academic, political, and cultural work of the life sciences.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
Books & LiteratureNew Scientist

12 Bytes review: Jeanette Winterson on AI and making life less binary

Jeanette Winterson, the award-winning author of Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, began circling around artificial intelligence after reading Ray Kurzweil’s The Singularity is Near. Since then, the science and technologies of AI have informed her fiction, including her 2019 novel Frankissstein. 12 Bytes is Winterson’s first non-fiction book about...
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

The life story of Earth’s climate, 3 billion years in the making

New research has used ancient sediments from around the world to explore the Earth's climate over 3 billion years. The research has allowed scientists to document how the Earth has regulated its climate throughout its history. The research also makes clear the rapid scale of the changes underway. One of...
Willits, CAWillits News

Young entrepreneur makes life sweeter with lemonade sales

Nothing compliments a hot summer day like an ice-cold glass of lemonade and nothing is more classic than children selling lemonade on a hot summer day. Young Willits resident, Peyton, took her business, Peyton’s Honey Lemonade online with lemonade concentrate mix for delivery and business is booming. The bright-eyed seven-year-old...
House RentSFGate

8 Tech Innovations That Make Life Easier for Landlords

It's easy to make money as a landlord, right? You just sit back and watch those rent checks roll in. Wrong! For many, it's a full-time job that includes collecting rent on time, finding reliable tenants, and making sure maintenance is done quickly. Of the 43 million rental units in...
Designbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Artwork Will Make Your Life Beautiful

Rule VIII: Add Bitcoin Artwork to Your Life to Make It As Beautiful As Possible. A REIMAGINATION OF “BEYOND ORDER” BY JORDAN PETERSON THROUGH THE LENS OF BITCOIN. This writing mirrors the exact chronological structure of Beyond Order offering reflection through a Bitcoin lens. This is chapter 8 of 12. If you read the book it adds a second dimension. All quotes credited to Jordan Peterson. All reflections inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines the host and viral factors that drive SARS-CoV-2 evolution

The plasticity of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome has resulted in the development of several variants of concern (VOCs), largely due to mutations to the spike protein that enhance affinity towards the ACE2 receptor. Constant monitoring for the development of these and other mutations that enhance...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Cognitive Maps – Making Our Way Through this Thing We Call Life

In early cognitive psychology studies (Tolman, 1948), the term cognitive map was originally used to describe the process by which rats learned the sequence of a maze. As such, it represented the process by which they acquired and stored knowledge about the correct route by appearing to develop an internal map-like representation of the environment. Subsequently, this characterization was applied to human thought processes as well.
ChemistryNewswise

Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine

Newswise — Thinking about what brought her into science, Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang attributes two primary factors: family and self-motivation. Her father, a medical doctor, would always talk about biology. With her uncle, a university professor in environmental engineering, she learned how to read scientific papers and participated in research projects in his group during high school.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Bispecific IgG neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 variants and prevents escape in mice

In this Article, authors Raoul De Gasparo and Mattia Pedotti should not be linked to affiliation 15, ‘Howard Hughes Medical Institute, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA’ and should instead be linked to the equal contribution footnote, 16. In addition, affiliation 14 should read ‘Università degli Studi di Pavia, Pavia, Italy’. The Article has been corrected online.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
ScienceScience Now

‘Totally new’ idea suggests longer days on early Earth set stage for complex life

Today, oxygen fuels much of life on Earth, but it wasn’t always that way. Three billion years ago, this gas was scarce in the atmosphere and oceans. Knowing why oxygen became plentiful could illuminate the evolution of our planet’s flora and fauna, but scientists have struggled to find an explanation satisfying to all. Now a research team has proposed a novel link between how fast our planet spun on its axis, which defines the length of a day, and the ancient production of additional oxygen. Their modeling of Earth’s early days, which incorporates evidence from microbial mats coating the bottom of a shallow, sunlit sinkhole in Lake Huron, produced a surprising conclusion: as Earth’s spin slowed, the resulting longer days could have triggered more photosynthesis from similar mats, allowing oxygen to build up in ancient seas and diffuse up into the atmosphere.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Next Generation Direct PCR for Molecular Diagnostics

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the important role that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) can play in molecular diagnostics. PCR-based testing quickly became the predominant method used to identify infected individuals and stem chains of transmission. However, traditional PCR technologies depend on RNA or DNA extraction before PCR testing, which adds time and costs to the workflow.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro by Losartan

The coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), which is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has already claimed more than 4.1 million lives worldwide. SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus belonging to the Coronaviridae family. Other members of this family include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)...
Mental HealthNature.com

Developing breakthrough psychiatric treatments by modulating G protein-coupled receptors on prefrontal cortex somatostatin interneurons

SST-INs display unique patterns of transcript expression, splicing variants, and cell signaling pathways relative to other types of neurons in the PFC [1]. Based on this, there exists tremendous potential to harness endogenous cell type-specific mechanisms to manipulate discrete PFC microcircuits via conventional neuropharmacology. To this end, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) deserve our continued attention as pharmacologically accessible targets for therapeutic intervention. GPCRs are generally expressed at the cell surface, where they respond to neurotransmitters, hormones, and other signals by initiating amplified cascades of intracellular signaling. While many widely expressed GPCRs have been explored as targets for psychiatric medications, INs contain vast untapped potential to modulate neurocircuit function through receptors with unique or limited expression patterns. For example, mGlu1 metabotropic glutamate receptors are enriched in SST-INs and expressed in those cells as an uncommon splicing variant. We recently discovered that mGlu1 receptors potentiate excitatory transmission on SST-INs but not neighboring pyramidal cells. Consistent with these actions, small molecule modulators conferred microcircuit-specific effects on PFC microcircuit function and disease-relevant behaviors. Studies from our labs and others leveraging chemogenetics confirm that GPCR-based manipulation of PFC SST-INs can modulate disease-relevant behaviors in animal models [6].
Wildlifepnas.org

Morphological ghosts of introgression in Darwin’s finch populations

Contributed by Peter R. Grant, June 14, 2021 (sent for review April 20, 2021; reviewed by Per Alström and Andrew P. Hendry) Many species of plants, animals, and microorganisms exchange genes well after the point of evolutionary divergence at which taxonomists recognize them as species. Genomes contain signatures of past gene exchange and, in some cases, they reveal a legacy of lineages that no longer exist. But genomic data are not available for many organisms, and particularly problematic for reconstructing and interpreting evolutionary history are communities that have been depleted by extinctions. For these, morphology may substitute for genes, as exemplified by the history of Darwin’s finches on the Galápagos islands of Floreana and San Cristóbal. Darwin and companions collected seven specimens of a uniquely large form of Geospiza magnirostris in 1835. The populations became extinct in the next few decades, partly due to destruction of Opuntia cactus by introduced goats, whereas Geospiza fortis has persisted to the present. We used measurements of large samples of G. fortis collected for museums in the period 1891 to 1906 to test for unusually large variances and skewed distributions of beak and body size resulting from introgression. We found strong evidence of hybridization on Floreana but not on San Cristóbal. The skew is in the direction of the absent G. magnirostris. We estimate introgression influenced 6% of the frequency distribution that was eroded by selection after G. magnirostris became extinct on these islands. The genetic residuum of an extinct species in an extant one has implications for its future evolution, as well as for a conservation program of reintroductions in extinction-depleted communities.
ScienceUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Faculty Profiles

UB Distinguished Professor, Medicine and Pediatrics; Division Chief, Allergy-Immunology-Rheumatology. Specialty/Research Focus: Gene therapy; Immunology; Molecular and Cellular Biology; Molecular Basis of Disease; Neurobiology; Neuropharmacology; Viral Pathogenesis; Virology; Allergy and Immunology; Asthma; Clinical and Laboratory Immunology - Internal Medi; Clinical and Laboratory Immunology-Allergy and Immunology; Clinical Research; Drug Delivery; Drug Design; Drug Formulation; Drug Targeting; Immunogenicity; Monoclonal Antibodies; Nanoparticles; Neuroimmunology; Proteomics; Sinus Disorders.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Supporting Therapeutic Development With Synthetic Biology

The application of synthetic biology has expanded rapidly in the last decade owing to the reduced cost of, and advances in, DNA synthesis and sequencing, improved knowledge of genome organization and increased use of data science. It can be used to engineer new biological systems or re-design existing ones to exhibit desirable properties and new functionalities for several purposes across a variety of fields, including diagnostics, manufacturing, agriculture and therapeutics.
Aerospace & Defenseastrobiology.com

Astronauts Initiate Tardigrade Experiment on ISS

On July 13, 2021, the Cell Science-04 (CS-04) mission's first science operation was successfully conducted onboard the ISS. The on-orbit activities included setup of the Life Sciences Glovebox and the injection of tardigrades into the flow paths of the Bioculture System research platform. On July 14, 2021, the Near-Synchronous Ground...

Comments / 0

Community Policy