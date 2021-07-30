Cancel
Energy Industry

Power generation and thermoelectric cooling enabled by momentum and energy multiband alignments

By Bingchao Qin, Dongyang Wang, Xixi Liu, Yongxin Qin, Jin-Feng Dong, Jiangfan Luo, Jing-Wei Li, Wei Liu, Gangjian Tan, Xinfeng Tang, Jing-Feng Li, Jiaqing He, hejq@sustech.edu.cn, zhaolidong@buaa.edu.cn, Li-Dong Zhao
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Thermoelectric materials transfer heat and electrical energy, hence they are useful for power generation or cooling applications. Many of these materials have narrow bandgaps, especially for cooling applications. We developed SnSe crystals with a wide bandgap (Eg ≈ 33 kBT) with attractive thermoelectric properties through Pb alloying. The momentum and energy multiband alignments promoted by Pb alloying resulted in an ultrahigh power factor of ~75 μW cm–1 K–2 at 300 K, and an average figure of merit ZT of ~1.90. We found that a 31-pair thermoelectric device can produce a power generation efficiency of ~4.4% and a cooling ΔTmax of ~45.7 K. These results demonstrate that wide-bandgap compounds can be used for thermoelectric cooling applications.

