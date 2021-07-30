Cancel
Climate panel confronts implausibly hot models

By Paul Voosen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. Next month the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will begin to release its first major assessment of human-caused global warming since 2013. The report will drop on a world that has starkly changed in 8 years, warming by more than 0.3°C to nearly 1.3°C above preindustrial levels. Weather has grown more severe, seas are measurably higher, and mountain glaciers and polar ice have shrunk sharply. But the report's authors face a challenge that many of the world's leading climate models, used for the report's projections, are now showing warming rates that most scientists believe are implausibly fast because of errors in rendering clouds. Scientists have scrambled to adapt to this new reality, constraining model projections with recent warming and adopting new techniques to convey the impacts of climate change.

EnvironmentMic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Pandemic update to the world scientists' warning of a climate emergency

In a year marked by unprecedented flooding, deadly avalanches, and scorching heat waves and wildfires, the climate emergency's enormous cost—whether measured in lost resources or human lives—is all too apparent. Writing in BioScience (https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/biosci/biab079), a group led by William J. Ripple and Christopher Wolf, both with Oregon State University, update their striking 2019 "World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency" (https://doi.org/10.1093/biosci/biz088) with new data on the climate's health. The news is not good.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
EnvironmentScience Friday

Flooding Worldwide Fits Climate Change Models

And as climate change continues around the globe, scientists say these intense rain events will only worsen, putting flood-prone areas at risk of longer-lasting, and faster-raining storms. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scale and speed to confront runaway climate change

To avert a full-blown climate catastrophe, global warming must be tackled by deep economy-wide changes and not just, as has been the case thus far, incremental adjustments. The alarming escalation in climate-related floods and forest fires has not triggered the level of investment needed to reverse carbon emissions, which hit a record high in June 2021. One factor is that unlike COVID-19, where infections are linked directly to fatalities, climate change’s causal relation is indirect, going from higher carbon emissions to rise in temperatures, to extreme floods and fires — and deaths. To marshal vast private and public investments for climate mitigation, public support needs to be generated based on clear knowledge sharing.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Can we fix climate models to better predict record-shattering weather?

Record-breaking climate events, such as Canada’s highest temperature on record being exceeded by almost 5°C last month, will be increasingly likely in the coming decades, suggests new research. It comes as the ability of climate models to predict such extremes has been called into question following a string of intense weather events around the world.
AgricultureNewsweek

Climate Change Is the Biggest Threat We're Facing—Period. | Opinion

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Heather Goldstone during a Newsweek podcast debate on climate change. You can listen to the podcast here:. An emergency is an urgent life-threatening situation that is actionable. If you have an extreme threat and it's completely unactionable, it's not an emergency. It's just a tragedy. That's a really important distinction when it comes to climate change, which is an actionable emergency. Recently, a group of about 14,000 scientists published a signed re-declaration that we're in a climate emergency.
EnvironmentNature.com

Global climate models do not need more behavioural science

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA. University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. You have full access to this article via your institution. We disagree that it is useful to include more behavioural and political science in global integrated assessment models (IAMs; see W. Peng et al. Nature 594, 174–176; 2021). Many of the features the authors suggest have already been reflected in several IAMs (see, for instance, M. G. Morgan and H. Dowlatabadi Climat. Change 34, 337–368; 1996). But high degrees of uncertainty mean that these cannot provide useful quantitative conclusions about policy at the local level.
Scienceucsusa.org

Confronting the Consequences of an Extractive Economy

We are living in a climate emergency. Some might call it a planetary emergency. People are dying from breathing polluted air. The land is on fire. There is even fire in the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re familiar with disaster movies, you know that disaster strikes after science is ignored and that science is necessary to save the day.
EnvironmentCourier News

Heat dome is burning through climate models

Last week’s shockingly high temperatures in the northwestern US and Canada were – and are – very frightening. Heat and the fires it caused killed hundreds of people, and are estimated to have killed a billion sea creatures. Daily temperature records were smashed by more than 9F in some places. In Lytton, British Columbia, the heat reached 121F. The wildfires that consumed the town produced their own thunderstorms, alongside thousands of lightning strikes.
Environmentconstructforstl.org

As Disasters Spiral, Cities Confront Need for Climate Adaptation

From Bloomberg CityLab + Green: When record-shattering triple-digit temperatures hit the Pacific Northwest in late June, some scientists saw more than just an extraordinarily unusual heat wave amid the severe drought and wildfires already afflicting the Western U.S. this summer. Researchers with the group World Weather Attribution studied the event, which impacted nine million people, killed hundreds, and obliterated local heat records by as many as nine degrees, and determined it could be something of a landmark in the escalation of the climate crisis — a weather event so off the charts that it would have been statistically impossible in a world before human-caused climate change. As Dutch climate researcher Geert Jan van Oldenborgh put it during an episode of The Daily, “we could be past the threshold that made these kinds of heat waves certainly much more likely.” Weather extremes once expected to come in decades are occurring today. And too many cities are dangerously unprepared.
Huntsville, ALuah.edu

Paper on climate model’s warming bias co-authored by Dr. Christy is top download

A research paper that found a significant warming bias globally in the newest climate models and was co-authored by the interim vice president for research and economic development at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has been cited by the American Geophysical Union (AGU) as among the top 10% most downloaded in 2020 from its journal Earth and Space Science.
ScienceInternational Business Times

No 'Eureka Moment': The Evolution Of Climate Science

What if Earth's atmosphere was infused with extra carbon dioxide, mused amateur scientist Eunice Foote in an 1856 research paper that concluded the gas was very good at absorbing heat. "An atmosphere of that gas would give to our earth a high temperature," she wrote in the study, published in...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

We can predict the effects of climate change by the salt in our oceans

Extremely wet or dry weather is likely to becoming more common as climate change intensifies. Roughly every 1°C temperature rise increases the amount of moisture the atmosphere can store by 7%, making greater rainfall extremes likely. A new research technique uses the salinity of the ocean at its surface to...
AnimalsScience Daily

Emperor penguins increasingly threatened by climate change

A new study published today in Global Change Biology provides valuable new data that highlights how species extinction risk is accelerating due to rapid climate change and an increase in extreme climate events, such as glacial calving and sea ice loss. The study, led by Stephanie Jenouvrier, associate scientist, and seabird ecologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and co-authored by an international team of scientists, policy experts, ecologists, and climate scientists, provided pivotal research and projections tailored for use by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). Their work proposed that emperor penguins be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and this week, USFWS submitted that listing proposal.
Environmentearth.com

Earth's vital signs worsen as the world resumes "business as usual"

Just over 20 months ago, a coalition of scientists at Oregon State University declared a global climate emergency and established Earth’s vital signs. Now, the team states that the updated vital signs largely reflect the consequences of unrelenting business as usual. A recently published paper led by OSU’s William Ripple...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Are extreme events worse than climate scientists projected?

After the record-shattering heat in North America came flooding in Germany, one of the richest countries in the world and proud of its engineering prowess — together these extreme weather events reached death tolls in the hundreds. Away from those disasters that captured headlines in the global north, the same weeks saw devastating floods in China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar.

