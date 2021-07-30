Cancel
Counteracting age-related VEGF signaling insufficiency promotes healthy aging and extends life span

By M. Grunewald, myriamg@ekmd.huji.ac.il, elik@ekmd.huji.ac.il, S. Kumar, H. Sharife, E. Volinsky, A. Gileles-Hillel, T. Licht, A. Permyakova, L. Hinden, S. Azar, Y. Friedmann, P. Kupetz, R. Tzuberi, A. Anisimov, K. Alitalo, M. Horwitz, S. Leebhoff, O. Z. Khoma, R. Hlushchuk, V. Djonov, R. Abramovitch, J. Tam, E. Keshet
Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc8479, this issue p. eabc8479; see also abj8674, p. 490. All body cells rely on blood vessels (BVs) for the provision of oxygen and other blood-borne substances and, in certain settings, also for the provision of endothelial-derived paracrine factors. Like other organ systems, the vascular system undergoes aging, which leads to progressive functional deterioration. Given the centrality of BVs to organ homeostasis, it has been hypothesized that vascular aging is an upstream, founding factor in organismal aging, but experimental support for this proposition is limited. Vascular aging involves both large and small vessels, with the latter marked by capillary rarefaction, i.e., age-related failure to maintain adequate microvascular density (MVD). A key homeostatic mechanism preventing MVD reduction relies on the angiogenic activity of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which by virtue of its hypoxic inducibility, constantly acts to replenish lost vessels and match vascular supply to the tissue needs. The reason(s) that VEGF fails to do so during aging is unknown.

