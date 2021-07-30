Counteracting age-related VEGF signaling insufficiency promotes healthy aging and extends life span

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the University of Utah digs into a chromosome 10 locus linked to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in past genome-wide association studies, detecting lower-than-usual levels of one of the genes at this locus in an AMD-related tissue type. Using array-based genotyping, qRT-PCR, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing, and other approaches, the researchers compared the expression of the chromosome 10q26 genes ARMS2 and HTRA1 in post-mortem samples from individuals with or without heterozygous or homozygous copies of AMD-related alleles at 10q26, detecting reduced HTRA1 expression in retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) tissue that appeared to stem from changes in the gene's regulatory region. The authors note that "HtrA1 protein levels increase significantly with age in the RPE-choroid of homozygous non-risk donors and the HRA1 [messenger RNA] protein expression is reduced in the RPE of homozygous risk donors relative to homozygous non-risk donors." Even so, they add, "[r]educed expression of HTRA1 occurred in RPE tissues from donors without AMD, suggesting that this is an early event in the disease process."