Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Half-integer quantized anomalous thermal Hall effect in the Kitaev material candidate α-RuCl

By T. Yokoi, S. Ma, Y. Kasahara, matsuda@scphys.kyoto-u.ac.jp, ykasahara@scphys.kyoto-u.ac.jp, S. Kasahara, T. Shibauchi, N. Kurita, H. Tanaka, J. Nasu, Y. Motome, C. Hickey, S. Trebst, Y. Matsuda
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Half-integer thermal quantum Hall conductance has recently been reported for the two-dimensional honeycomb material α-RuCl3. We found that the half-integer thermal Hall plateau appears even for a magnetic field with no out-of-plane components. The measured field-angular variation of the quantized thermal Hall conductance has the same sign structure as the topological Chern number of the pure Kitaev spin liquid. This observation suggests that the non-Abelian topological order associated with fractionalization of the local magnetic moments persists even in the presence of non-Kitaev interactions in α-RuCl3.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermal Hall Effect#Half Integer#Angular#Quantum#Non Abelian#Non Kitaev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Effect of an uniaxial single-ion anisotropy on the quantum and thermal entanglement of a mixed spin-(1/2,$S$) Heisenberg dimer

Exact analytical diagonalization is used to study the bipartite entanglement of the antiferromagnetic mixed spin-(1/2,$S$) Heisenberg dimer (MSHD) with the help of negativity. Under the assumption of uniaxial single-ion anisotropy affecting higher spin-$S$ ($S\!>\!1/2$) entities only, the ground-state degeneracy $2S$ is partially lifted and the ground state is two-fold degenerate with the total magnetization per dimer $\pm(S\!-\!1/2)$. It is shown that the largest quantum entanglement is reached for the antiferromagnetic ground state of MSHD with arbitrary half-odd-integer spins $S$, regardless of the exchange and single-ion anisotropies. Contrary to this, the degree of a quantum entanglement in MSHD with an integer spin $S$ for the easy-plane single-ion anisotropy, exhibits an increasing tendency with an obvious spin-$S$ driven crossing point. It is shown that the increasing spin magnitude is a crucial driving mechanism for an enhancement of a threshold temperature above which the thermal entanglement vanishes. The easy-plane single-ion anisotropy together with an enlargement of the spin-$S$ magnitude is other significant driving mechanism for an enhancement of the thermal entanglement in MSHD.
Physicsarxiv.org

Intrinsic suppression of topological thermal Hall effect in an exactly solvable quantum magnet

S. Suetsugu, T. Yokoi, K. Totsuka, T. Ono, I. Tanaka, S. Kasahara, Y. Kasahara, Z. Chengchao, H. Kageyama, Y. Matsuda. In contrast to electron (fermion) systems, topological phases of charge neutral bosons have been poorly understood despite recent extensive research on insulating magnets. The most important unresolved issue is how the inevitable inter-bosonic interactions influence the topological properties. It has been proposed that the quantum magnet SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$ with an exact ground state serves as an ideal platform for this investigation, as the system is expected to be a magnetic analogue of a Chern insulator with electrons replaced by bosonic magnetic excitations (triplons). Here, in order to examine topologically protected triplon chiral edge modes in SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$, we measured the thermal Hall conductivity $\kappa_{xy}$ with extremely high accuracy. Contrary to the theoretical expectations, no discernible $\kappa_{xy}$ was observed, which is at most $\sim$ 1/20 of the prediction if present. This implies that even relatively weak inter-particle interactions seriously influence the topological transport properties at finite temperatures. These demonstrate that, in contrast to fermionic cases, the picture of non-interacting topological quasi-particles cannot be naively applied to bosonic systems, calling special attention to the interpretation of the topological bosonic excitations reported for various insulating magnets.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Intrinsic Second-Order Anomalous Hall Effect and Its Application in Compensated Antiferromagnets

Response properties that are purely intrinsic to physical systems are of paramount importance in physics research, as they probe fundamental properties of band structures and allow quantitative calculation and comparison with experiment. For anomalous Hall transport in magnets, an intrinsic effect can appear at the second order to the applied electric field. We show that this intrinsic second-order anomalous Hall effect is associated with an intrinsic band geometric property -- the dipole moment of Berry-connection polarizability (BCP) in momentum space. The effect has scaling relation and symmetry constraints that are distinct from the previously studied extrinsic contributions. Particularly, in antiferromagnets with $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry, the intrinsic effect dominates. Combined with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate the first quantitative evaluation of the effect in the antiferromagnet Mn$_{2}$Au. We show that the BCP dipole and the resulting intrinsic second-order conductivity are pronounced around band near degeneracies. Importantly, the intrinsic response exhibits sensitive dependence on the Néel vector orientation with a $2\pi$ periodicity, which offers a new route for electric detection of the magnetic order in $\mathcal{PT}$-invariant antiferromagnets.
ChemistryPhysics World

New material breaks low-thermal-conductivity record

A new inorganic material with the lowest thermal conductivity ever reported could be a boon to technologies that convert waste heat into power. The material, which conducts heat almost as poorly as air, was designed and synthesized in a way that combines two different arrangements of atoms, each of which slows down the speed at which heat moves through it.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalously low thermal conductivity of two-dimensional GaP monolayers: A comparative study of the group GaX (X = N, P, As)

With the successful synthesis of the two-dimensional (2D) gallium nitride (GaN) in a planar honeycomb structure, the phonon transport properties of 2D GaN have been reported. However, it remains unclear for the thermal transport in Ga-based materials by substituting N to other elements in the same main group, which is of more broad applications. In this paper, based on first-principles calculations, we performed a comprehensive study on the phonon transport properties of 2D GaX (X = N, P, and As) with planar or buckled honeycomb structures. The thermal conductivity of GaP (1.52 Wm-1K-1) is found unexpectedly ultra-low, which is in sharp contrast to GaN and GaAs despite their similar honeycomb geometry structure. Based on PJTE theory, GaP and GaAs stabilize in buckling structure, different from the planar structure of GaN. Compared to GaN and GaAs, strong phonon-phonon scattering is found in GaP due to the strongest phonon anharmonicity. Given electronic structures, deep insight is gained into the phonon transport that the delocalization of electrons in GaP is restricted due to the buckling structure. Thus, non-bonding lone pair electrons of P atoms induce nonlinear electrostatic forces upon thermal agitation, leading to increased phonon anharmonicity in the lattice, thus reducing thermal conductivity. Our study offers a fundamental understanding of phonon transport in GaX monolayers with honeycomb structure, which will enrich future studies of nanoscale phonon transport in 2D materials.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Researchers discover a 'layer Hall effect' in a 2D topological Axion antiferromagnet

Chestnut Hill, Mass. (7/21/2021) - Researchers have discovered a "layer" Hall effect in a solid state chip constructed of antiferromagnetic manganese bismuth telluride, a finding that signals a much sought-after topological Axion insulating state, the team reports in the current edition of the journal Nature. Researchers have been trying to...
PhysicsAPS physics

Linear and nonlinear optical responses in Kitaev spin liquids

We theoretically study THz-light-driven high-harmonic generation (HHG) in the spin-liquid states of the Kitaev honeycomb model with a magnetostriction coupling between spin and electric polarization. To compute the HHG spectra, we numerically solve the Lindblad equation, taking account of the dissipation effect. We find that isotropic Kitaev models possess a dynamical symmetry, which is broken by a static electric field, analogous to HHG in electron systems. We show that the HHG spectra exhibit characteristic continua of Majorana fermion excitations, and their broad peaks can be controlled by applying static electric or magnetic fields. In particular, the magnetic-field dependence of the HHG spectra drastically differs from those of usual ordered magnets. These results indicate that an intense THz laser provides a powerful tool to observe dynamic features of quantum spin liquids.
Physicsarxiv.org

Interaction effects in a two-dimensional AlSi$_6$P nanosheet: A first-principles study on the electronic, mechanical, thermal, and optical properties

Physical quilities such as electronic, mechanical, thermal, and optical properties of Al and P codoped silicene forming AlSi$_6$P nanosheets are investigated by first-principle calculations within density functional theory. A particular attention of this study is paid to the interaction effect between the Al and P atoms in the buckled silicene structure. We infer that the interaction type is attractive and it leads to an asymmetry in the density of states opening up a band gap. In contrast to BN-codoped silicene, the buckling in the Al-P codoped silicene is not much influenced by the dopants as the bond lengths of Si-P and Al-P are very similar to the Si-Si bond lengths. On the other hand, the longer bond length of Si-Al decreases the stiffness and thus induces fractures at smaller values of applied strain in AlSi$_6$P. The elastic and nonelastic regions of the stress-strain curve of AlSi$_6$P depend on the placement of the Al and P atoms. The finite band gap caused by the Al-P dopant leads to enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient and the figure of merit, and induces a redshift of peaks in the dielectric response, and the optical conductivity. Finally, properties of the real and imaginary parts of the dielectric function, the excitation spectra, the refractive index, and the optical response of AlSi$_6$P are reported.
nanowerk.com

Mott insulator exhibits a sharp response to electron injection

(Nanowerk News) In a finding that will give theorists plenty to ponder, an all-RIKEN team has observed an unexpected response in an exotic material known as a Mott insulator when they injected electrons into it (Physical Review X, "Doublonlike excitations and their phononic coupling in a Mott charge-density-wave system"). This observation promises to give physicists new insights into such materials, which are closely related to high-temperature superconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Vortex counting and the quantum Hall effect

We provide evidence for conjectural dualities between nonrelativistic Chern-Simons-matter theories and theories of (fractional, nonAbelian) quantum Hall fluids in $2+1$ dimensions. At low temperatures, the dynamics of nonrelativistic Chern-Simons-matter theories can be described in terms of a nonrelativistic quantum mechanics of vortices. At critical coupling, this may be solved by geometric quantisation of the vortex moduli space. Using localisation techniques, we compute the Euler characteristic ${\chi}(\mathcal{L}^\lambda)$ of an arbitrary power $\lambda$ of a quantum line bundle $\mathcal{L}$ on the moduli space of vortices in $U(N_c)$ gauge theory with $N_f$ fundamental scalar flavours on an arbitrary closed Riemann surface. We conjecture that this is equal to the dimension of the Hilbert space of vortex states when the area of the metric on the spatial surface is sufficiently large. We find that the vortices in theories with $N_c = N_f = \lambda$ behave as fermions in the lowest nonAbelian Landau level, with strikingly simple quantum degeneracy. More generally, we find evidence that the quantum vortices may be regarded as composite objects, made of dual anyons. We comment on potential links between the dualities and three-dimensional mirror symmetry. We also compute the expected degeneracy of local Abelian vortices on the $\Omega$-deformed sphere, finding it to be a $q$-analog of the undeformed case.
Sciencearxiv.org

Anomalous High-Field Magnetotransport in CaFeAsF due to the Quantum Hall Effect

Taichi Terashima, Hishiro T. Hirose, Naoki Kikugawa, Shinya Uji, David Graf, Takao Morinari, Teng Wang, Gang Mu. The discovery of iron-based superconductors caused great excitement, as they were the second high-$T_c$ materials after cuprates. Because of a peculiar topological feature of the electronic band structure, investigators quickly realized that the antiferromagnetic parent phase harbors Dirac fermions. Here we show that the parent phase also exhibits the quantum Hall effect. We determined the longitudinal and Hall conductivities in CaFeAsF up to a magnetic field of 45 T and found that both approach zero above ~40 T. CaFeAsF has Dirac electrons and Schrödinger holes, and our analysis indicates that the Landau-level filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for both at these high field strengths. We therefore argue that the $\nu$ = 0 quantum Hall state emerges under these conditions. Our finding of quantum Hall physics at play in a topologically nontrivial parent phase adds a new dimension to research on iron-based superconductors and also provides a new material variety for the study of the $\nu$ = 0 quantum Hall state.
PhysicsAPS physics

Spin Hall effect in a spin-1 chiral semimetal

The spin-1 chiral semimetal is a state of quantum matter hosting unconventional chiral fermions that extend beyond the common Dirac and Weyl fermions. B20-type CoSi is a prototypal material that accommodates such an exotic quasiparticle. To date, the spin-transport properties in the spin-1 chiral semimetals have not been thoroughly explored. In this work, we fabricated B20-CoSi thin films on sapphire.
Physicsarxiv.org

Optical phonon modes assisted thermal conductivity in p-type ZrIrSb Half-Heusler alloy: A combined experimental and computational study

Half Heusler (HH) alloys with 18 valence electron count have attracted significant interest in the area of research related to thermoelectrics. Understanding the novel transport properties exhibited by these systems with semiconducting ground state is an important focus area in this field. Large thermal conductivity shown by most of the HH alloy possesses a major hurdle in improving the figure of merit (ZT). Additionally, understanding the mechanism of thermal conduction in heavy constituents HH alloys is an interesting aspect. Here, we have investigated the high temperature thermoelectric properties of ZrIrSb through experimental studies, phonon dispersion and electronic band structure calculations. ZrIrSb is found to exhibit substantially lower magnitude of resistivity and Seebeck coefficient near room temperature, owing to existence of anti-site disorder between Ir/Sb and vacant sites. Interestingly, in ZrIrSb, lattice thermal conductivity is governed by coupling between the acoustic and low frequency optical phonon modes, which originates due to heavier Ir/Sb atoms. This coupling leads to an enhancement in the Umklapp processes due to the optical phonon excitations near zone boundary, resulting in a lower magnitude of \k{appa}L. Our studies point to the fact that the simultaneous existence of two heavy mass elements within a simple unit cell can substantially decrease the lattice degrees of freedom.
Sciencearxiv.org

Observation of Phase-Modulated Quantized Spin Waves in Nanowires with Antisymmetric Exchange Interactions

Antisymmetric exchange interactions lead to non-reciprocal spin-wave propagation. As a result, spin waves confined in a nanostructure are not standing waves; they have a time-dependent phase, because counter-propagating waves of the same frequency have different wave lengths. We report on a Brillouin light scattering (BLS) study of confined spin waves in Co/Pt nanowires with strong Dzyaloshinskii Moriya interactions (DMI). Spin-wave quantization in narrow (<200 nm width) wires dramatically reduces the frequency shift between BLS Stokes and anti-Stokes lines associated with the scattering of light incident transverse to the nanowires. In contrast, the BLS frequency shift associated with the scattering of spin waves propagating along the nanowire length is independent of nanowire width. A model that considers phase-modulated confined modes captures this physics and predicts a dramatic reduction in frequency shift of light scattered from higher energy spin waves in narrow wires, which is confirmed by our experiments.
Sciencearxiv.org

Optically induced topological spin-valley Hall effect for exciton polaritons

We consider exciton-polaritons in a honeycomb lattice of micropillars subjected to circularly polarized (${\sigma_\pm}$) incoherent pumps, which are arranged to form two domains in the lattice. We predict that the nonlinear interaction between the polaritons and the reservoir excitons gives rise to the topological valley Hall effect where in each valley two counterpropagating helical edge modes appear. Under a resonant pump, ${\sigma_\pm}$ polaritons propagate in different directions without being reflected around bends. The polaritons propagating along the interface have extremely high effective lifetimes and show fair robustness against disorder. This paves the way for robust exciton-polariton spin separating and transporting channels in which polaritons attain and maintain high degrees of spin polarization, even in the presence of spin relaxation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A new empirical formula for α-decay half-life and decay chains of Z=120 isotopes

Experimental $\alpha$-decay half-life, spin, and parity of 398 nuclei in the range 50$\leq$Z$\leq$118 are utilized to propose a new formula (QF) with only 4 coefficients as well as to modify the Tagepera-Nurmia formula with just 3 coefficients (MTNF) by employing nonlinear regressions. These formulas, based on reduced mass ($\mu$) and angular momentum taken away by the $\alpha$-particle, are ascertained very effective for both favoured and unfavoured $\alpha$-decay in addition to their excellent match with all (Z, N) combinations of experimental $\alpha$-decay half-lives. After comparing with similar other empirical formulas of $\alpha$-decay half-life, QF and MTNF formulas are purported with accuracy, minimum uncertainty and deviation, dependency on least number of fitted coefficients together with less sensitivity to the uncertainties of $Q$-values. The QF formula is applied to predict $\alpha$-decay half-lives for 724 favoured and 635 unfavoured transitions having experimentally known $Q$-values. Moreover, these available $Q$-values are also employed to test various theoretical approaches viz. RMF, FRDM, WS4, RCHB, etc. along with machine learning method XGBoost for determining theoretical $Q$-values, incisively. Thereafter, using $Q$-values from the most precise theoretical treatment mentioned above along with the proposed formulas, probable $\alpha$-decay chains for Z$=$120 isotopes are identified.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalous magnetic noise in imperfect flat bands in the topological magnet Dy2Ti2O7

Anjana M. Samarakoon, S. A. Grigera, D. Alan Tennant, Alexander Kirste, Bastian Klemke, Peter Strehlow, Michael Meissner, Jonathan N. Hallen, Ludovic Jaubert, Claudio Castelnovo, Roderich Moessner. The spin ice compound Dy_2Ti_2O_7 stands out as the first topological magnet in three dimensions, with its tell-tale emergent fractionalized magnetic monopole excitations. Its...
Physicsarxiv.org

Unconventional Weyl exceptional contours in non-Hermitian photonic continua

Unconventional Weyl points with topological charges higher than 1 can transform into various complex unconventional Weyl exceptional contours under non-Hermitian perturbations. However, theoretical studies of these exceptional contours have been limited to tight-binding models. Here, we propose to realize unconventional Weyl exceptional contours in photonic continua -- non-Hermitian anisotropic chiral plasma, based on ab initio calculation by Maxwell's equations. By perturbing in-plane permittivity, an unconventional Weyl point can transform into a quadratic Weyl exceptional circle, a Type-I Weyl exceptional chain with one chain point, a Type-II Weyl exceptional chain with two chain points, or other forms. Realistic metamaterials with effective constitutive parameters are proposed to implement these unconventional Weyl exceptional contours. Our work paves a way toward exploration of exotic physics of unconventional Weyl exceptional contours in non-Hermitian topological photonic continua.
ScienceScience Now

A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Intracellular bacterial pathogens elicit inflammatory responses through inflammasomes, which are primed by a TLR-mediated inflammatory stimulus. Ernst et al. showed that the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) coordinates a metabolic checkpoint that ensures a robust response to the bacterial product LPS in mouse macrophages. This enzyme was necessary for the switch from aerobic to glycolytic metabolism that supported transcriptional responses to TLR-dependent priming. NDPK-D also promoted the synthesis of mitochondrial DNA and the exposure of the phospholipid cardiolipin on the mitochondrial surface, both of which contribute to inflammasome activation. Mice lacking NDPK-D were protected from LPS-induced septic shock. Thus, NDPK-D plays a key role in coordinating priming signals with the changes in mitochondrial function that are critical for inflammasome activation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy