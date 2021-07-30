Huge protein structure database could transform biology

Not only computational but also experimental biology. Thoughts on the future of data science niches in biology. In a recent story I covered the release of the academic paper describing AlphaFold’s version 2 and its source code, and I showed you how scientists around the world were starting to apply the program to their favorite proteins through Google Colab notebooks, for free and without any hardware needs. These notebooks are rapidly evolving to enable more features, allowing anybody to model not only isolated proteins but also complexes of multiple proteins, and including known structures of related proteins and multiple sequence alignments to improve the program’s results. Moreover, Deepmind and the European Bioinformatics Institute started to upload AlphaFold-calculated models for “all” proteins, already having covered 20 full organisms and available for free download. Scientists trying the program and the database of models report on Twitter several success stories that anticipate how these and related technologies will disrupt the area of structural biology. Not only computational but also experimental structural biology, as the predicted models facilitate experimental determination of protein structures.