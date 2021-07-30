Cancel
Huge protein structure database could transform biology

By Robert F. Service
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. Earlier this month, two groups unveiled the culmination of years of work by computer scientists, biologists, and physicists: advanced modeling programs that can predict the precise 3D atomic structures of proteins. Last week, the biggest payoff of that work arrived. One team used its newly minted artificial intelligence programs to solve the structures of 350,000 proteins from humans and 20 model organisms, such as Escherichia coli bacteria, yeast, and fruit flies, all mainstays of biological research. In the coming months, the group says it plans to expand its list of modeled proteins to all cataloged proteins, some 100 million molecules.

