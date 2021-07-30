Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Editorial Expression of Concern

By H. Holden Thorp, , Editor-in-Chief, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 27 March 2020, Science published the Research Article “Flux-induced topological superconductivity in full-shell nanowires” by S. Vaitiekėnas et al. (1). Pursuant to a reader request, the authors released additional data—archived at Zenodo (2)—taken in association with the project that led to their paper. After the release of the additional data, two readers expressed a joint concern that the tunneling spectroscopy data published in the original paper are not representative of the entirety of the data released in association with this project. While we await the outcome of a full investigation commenced by the authors' academic institution (Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen), we are alerting our readers to this concern.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niels Bohr Institute#University Of Copenhagen#Tunneling#Flux#The Research Article
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists develop a potent peptide inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

In a recently published article in the journal Drugs in R&D, scientists have described the development and validation of a 13-amino acid peptide inhibitor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The findings reveal that the peptide inhibitor binds with high affinity to the spike receptor binding domain (RBD)...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Early induction of C/EBPβ expression as a potential marker of steroid responsive colitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-48251-9, published online 11 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Mushref Bakri Assas which was incorrectly given as Bakri M Assas. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
ScienceScience Now

A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Intracellular bacterial pathogens elicit inflammatory responses through inflammasomes, which are primed by a TLR-mediated inflammatory stimulus. Ernst et al. showed that the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) coordinates a metabolic checkpoint that ensures a robust response to the bacterial product LPS in mouse macrophages. This enzyme was necessary for the switch from aerobic to glycolytic metabolism that supported transcriptional responses to TLR-dependent priming. NDPK-D also promoted the synthesis of mitochondrial DNA and the exposure of the phospholipid cardiolipin on the mitochondrial surface, both of which contribute to inflammasome activation. Mice lacking NDPK-D were protected from LPS-induced septic shock. Thus, NDPK-D plays a key role in coordinating priming signals with the changes in mitochondrial function that are critical for inflammasome activation.
ScienceScience Now

Emerging roles of PLCγ1 in endothelial biology

You are currently viewing the abstract. Phospholipase C γ1 (PLCγ1) is a member of the PLC family that functions as signal transducer by hydrolyzing membrane lipid to generate second messengers. The unique protein structure of PLCγ1 confers a critical role as a direct effector of VEGFR2 and signaling mediated by other receptor tyrosine kinases. The distinct vascular phenotypes in PLCγ1-deficient animal models and the gain-of-function mutations of PLCγ1 found in human endothelial cancers point to a major physiological role of PLCγ1 in the endothelial system. In this review, we discuss aspects of physiological and molecular function centering around PLCγ1 in the context of endothelial cells and provide a perspective for future investigation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Finding potential microRNAs from humans and plants against SARS-CoV-2

In March 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), to be a pandemic. Social distancing or self-isolation alone cannot be the antidote to this pandemic. Even after the...
San Diego, CANature.com

Author Correction: Deglacial water-table decline in Southern California recorded by noble gas isotopes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13693-2, published online 16 December 2019. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incorrect Supplementary Data file, in which, the second sheet of the Excel workbook had misaligned sample IDs with corresponding data. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data; the original incorrect version of Supplementary Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
Cancerhealio.com

Animal imaging researcher wins award for contributions to oncology research

The International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine awarded Natalie J. Serkova, PhD, the 2021 Senior Fellow Award for her work in animal imaging for oncology research. “I was humbled and ecstatic to receive this award, which is from my alma mater — the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the largest and most prominent MRI society of which I was a member since my graduate work,” Serkova, director of the Animal Imaging Shared Resource at University of Colorado Cancer Center, said during an interview with Healio. “They supported me as a student with travel scholarships and free educational workshops. To receive this award means that my contributions really matter to the MRI world. It shows that our work is recognized by the some of the best imaging scientists and physicians in the world.”
EnvironmentPhys.org

Flood waters churn up toxins from riverbeds

Sediments are regarded as a river's long-term memory. They mainly comprise particles that are eroded from the ground, ending up at some point in river deltas or the sea. However, sediments can also remain stable for a relatively long time—and bind pollutants which, for example, have entered the rivers through mining or industrial wastewater. As a consequence, many old river sediments contain pollutants as "chemical time bombs," such as heavy metals or dioxins and dioxin-like compounds that are not easily degradable.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists suspect Lambda SARS-CoV-2 variant most dangerous

In late December 2019, a novel coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, which showed high infectivity and caused pneumonia-like symptoms. Scientists later identified this RNA virus as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. Owing to rapid mutations, the continual emergence of several SARS-CoV-2 variants have been...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Astronomywesleyan.edu

Students Study Exoplanets, Bird Viruses, Chinese Immigration, Bacteria during the Summer

Scientists have already discovered more than 3,500 exoplanetary systems (planets orbiting around stars) in the universe, with the number continually expanding. By using Wesleyan’s new 24-inch telescope, Kyle McGregor ’24 is on the hunt for more, specifically systems involving two planets. To find them, he measures the light from stars over time, noting that the light will decrease when an exoplanet passes in front of a star, blocking the radiated light to Earth.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
ChemistryRolla Daily News

Rainer Glaser elected fellow of American Chemical Society

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has elected Dr. Rainer Glaser, chair and professor of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, as a fellow of its 2021 class. Glaser and the other newly elected fellows will be honored at a virtual and in-person hybrid ceremony during the ACS Fall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy