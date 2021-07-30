Editorial Expression of Concern

The International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine awarded Natalie J. Serkova, PhD, the 2021 Senior Fellow Award for her work in animal imaging for oncology research. “I was humbled and ecstatic to receive this award, which is from my alma mater — the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the largest and most prominent MRI society of which I was a member since my graduate work,” Serkova, director of the Animal Imaging Shared Resource at University of Colorado Cancer Center, said during an interview with Healio. “They supported me as a student with travel scholarships and free educational workshops. To receive this award means that my contributions really matter to the MRI world. It shows that our work is recognized by the some of the best imaging scientists and physicians in the world.”