Editorial Expression of Concern
On 27 March 2020, Science published the Research Article “Flux-induced topological superconductivity in full-shell nanowires” by S. Vaitiekėnas et al. (1). Pursuant to a reader request, the authors released additional data—archived at Zenodo (2)—taken in association with the project that led to their paper. After the release of the additional data, two readers expressed a joint concern that the tunneling spectroscopy data published in the original paper are not representative of the entirety of the data released in association with this project. While we await the outcome of a full investigation commenced by the authors' academic institution (Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen), we are alerting our readers to this concern.science.sciencemag.org
Comments / 0