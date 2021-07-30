Employee shoots shoplifting suspect, police say

A suspect was arrested and another is wanted after a shoplifting incident ended with an employee shooting one of them Monday morning, Greenwood Village Police said.

Police said officers responded around 8:51 a.m. to Havana Auto Parts at 9640 E. Arapahoe Rd. for a reported shoplifting incident with possible shots fired.

Officers were told when they arrived that two men entered the store and began leaving with unpaid items, according to police.

The suspects were confronted by two employees in the parking lot, a struggle took place and one of the suspects took out a gun, police said.

One of the employees also took out a gun and shot one of the suspects, and then both suspects left in a 2020 black Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with a Colorado rental tag number of VOA-039, according to police.

One suspect is in custody and is being treated at the hospital, and the second suspect is still wanted.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here .

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here .

