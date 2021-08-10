Suspect Charged for July 2 Robbery and Shooting Death in White Oak, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division have charged David Johnell Eggleston Jr., age 25, of Oxon Hill, with murder and additional offenses related to the July 2 shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in White Oak that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Patrick Davion Gafford.

On July 2 at approximately 2pm, 3rd District officers responded to a high-rise building on Oak Leaf Drive for multiple reports of shots fired inside the building. Officers located Gafford suffering from a gunshot wound on one floor of the building and a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a different floor of the building. A handgun was recovered near where Gafford was located. Gafford succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The victim was treated for his injuries and was eventually released from the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives determined that an additional handgun had been fired during the shooting. Investigators further determined that Gafford and a second male suspect met with the intent of robbing the victim who had also been shot inside the apartment building. Detectives determined that Gafford had been shot while robbing the victim and that the second male suspect fled from the scene after the shooting.

Investigators identified Eggleston Jr. as the suspect who was with Gafford when the robbery and the shooting occurred.

On July 19, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Eggleston Jr. charging him with first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 27, Eggleston Jr. was arrested in Washington, D.C. on the strength of the Montgomery County arrest warrant. He is being held in Washington, D.C. pending extradition to Montgomery County.