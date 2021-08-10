Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Elderly Woman, Grandchildren Robbed at Gunpoint During Home Invasion in Southern Anne Arundel County

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkaud_0bBmlLxh00

An elderly woman and her grandchildren were robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion in Southern Anne Arundel County.

On July 28, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Sansbury road in Friendship in reference to three suspects entering a residence and robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Two suspects entered through a bedroom window, assaulted a juvenile victim, punching the juvenile in the face and placing the juvenile in a headlock. The suspects removed cash, a laptop computer and a gaming console from the bedroom.

A third suspect entered another bedroom where an adult female victim was asleep with her grandchild beside her. The suspect awakened the female, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. The suspect then removed money from the victim’s purse.

All three suspects then fled from the residence in an unknown direction. The suspects were all described by the victims as males wearing all black clothing and wearing black face masks. The juvenile victim sustained minor injuries.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Comments / 3

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Friendship, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arundel#Grandchild#Home Invasion#Elderly Woman#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Search For Masked-Men Who Robbed Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

Authorities are looking to identify the suspects involved in the robbery of a Glen Burnie area 7-Eleven store. At around midnight on August 10, 2021, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7243 Furnace Branch Road East for a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, the officer learned that two men robbed the business for cash and property. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the canine unit but were unable to locate the suspects.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Group of Women Assaults Resident Inside Copeland Street Home, Annapolis Police Say

A group of women entered a home on Copeland Street and assaulted the resident and a guest of the resident, according to the Annapolis Police Department. On August 5, 2021, at approximately 6:44pm, officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for a reported burglary. The victim advised that a group of female subjects known to her entered the residence without permission for the purpose of assaulting the lease holder.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officers Locate Gun Inside Vehicle During Brooklyn Park Traffic Stop; 23 Year Old Man From Glen Burnie Arrested

A patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in Brooklyn Park and arrested the driver who was reportedly found in possession of a gun. On July 24, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officer conducted a traffic stop on a white 2005 Acura in the area of Ritchie Highway at I-695. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a Palmetto State Armory PX9 AR pistol in a backpack on the front passenger seat. Also inside of the bag was a magazine loaded with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Investigates Same Day Shootings in Severn, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into same day shootings which occured in Pasadena and Severn. On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Crofton Man Arrested in Virginia On Gun Charge Following Dispute With Tow Truck Driver

Authorities in Virginia arrested a man from Crofton after he allegedly shot a gun during a dispute with a tow truck driver. On August 07, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Houser Drive and Courthouse Road for a reported shooting. Deputies arrived within minutes and found the tow truck driver blocking the suspect vehicle from leaving the area.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged With Handgun Violation

A Baltimore County man was arrested in Glen Burnie and charged with a handgun violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Audi A4 at Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie. The officer observed suspected CDS in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm G2c Taurus handgun with 20 rounds in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie After Driving Two Men, One Juvenile From Baltimore

Two men and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman who had driven them from Baltimore to Glen Burnie. On August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Burton Court for an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred. The victim advised that she had given three males a ride to the location from Baltimore City for cash. When they arrived at the destination, she asked for her fare and one of the men pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her.
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Robin Young, 57 of Glen Burnie, Killed During Single Vehicle Crash in Huntingtown

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office identified a Glen Burnie woman as the victim to a single-vehicle crash which took place in Huntingtown. On July 26, 2021 at approximately 6:42 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious motor vehicle accident along Rt. 4 near the intersection of Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, MD.

Comments / 3

Community Policy