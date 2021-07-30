Nikola electric-truck prototypes were powered by hidden wall sockets, towed into position and rolled down hills, prosecutors say

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended July 31, 2021, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). We remain short the biggest bubble in modern stock market history, Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which currently has a diluted market cap of nearly $770 billion, 85% of the $903 billion (non-diluted) combined market caps of Toyota ($251 billion), VW ($166 billion), Daimler ($96 billion), GM ($82 billion), BMW ($66 billion), Stellantis ($60 billion), Ford ($60 billion), Honda ($55 billion), Hyundai ($44 billion) and Nissan ($23 billion), despite annualized sales for Tesla of around 800,000 cars a year to their over 50 million. The core points of our Tesla short thesis are:
Comments / 8