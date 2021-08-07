Cancel
New York City, NY

Online brokerage Robinhood open at offer price in Nasdaq debut

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which was at the center of a retail-trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, opened at their offer price of $38 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

