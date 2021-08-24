List: Free food events across the First Coast

An updated list of where people can access free fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods on the First Coast.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these distributions might be drive-thru only.

Free Food Events

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Legacy Ministries (Serving 200 households)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 825 University Blvd. N, Jacksonville, Fla. 32211

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Union St. James Association (Serving 300 households)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1400 East 20th St., Jacksonville, Fla 32206

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Restoration Church (Serving 300 households)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1429 Broward Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32218