Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

List: Free food events across the First Coast

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eddLG_0bBhSgY600

An updated list of where people can access free fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods on the First Coast.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these distributions might be drive-thru only.

Free Food Events

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Legacy Ministries (Serving 200 households)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 825 University Blvd. N, Jacksonville, Fla. 32211

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Union St. James Association (Serving 300 households)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1400 East 20th St., Jacksonville, Fla 32206

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Restoration Church (Serving 300 households)

Date:   Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1429 Broward Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32218

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Coast#Food Distribution#Canned Goods#Charity#Legacy Ministries#Restoration Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy