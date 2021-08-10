Montgomery County Police: Suspect Charged for Downtown Silver Spring Bank Robbery

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have charged Christopher Conde, age 25, of the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW, Washington DC, for the July 1 armed robbery of the Chase Bank located at 8435 Georgia Avenue in downtown, Silver Spring.

On Thursday, July 1, at approximately 5:05 pm., 3rd District officers responded to the Chase Bank for the report of a robbery. The investigation by detectives revealed that the suspect entered the bank, displayed a handgun and threatened the teller. The suspect announced the robbery and demanded currency. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of currency and fled from the bank.

During the investigation, detectives identified Conde as the suspect in the bank robbery. Investigators determined that Conde was a previous employee of the bank and that he recently left the country.

On July 15, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Conde charging him with one count of armed robbery and first-degree assault.

On July 16, Conde was arrested on the strength of the Montgomery County arrest warrant at Reagan International airport when he returned to the United States. During his arrest, Conde was found to be in possession of stolen proceeds from the bank.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants in the area and located evidence from the bank robbery to include the clothing that Conde was wearing during the robbery, black replica handgun and currency stolen from the bank.

Conde was transported to Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.