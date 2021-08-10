Montgomery County Police: Suspect Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Kidnaping in Olney

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Kenon Leonard, age 29, of Olney, for the July 16 kidnapping and assault of a 45-year-old and a 42-year-old female that occurred at a retail store in Olney.

On July 16, at approximately 3:14 p.m., 4th District Officers responded to a retail store in the 18000 block of Town Center Drive for the report of an assault that just occurred. The 45-year old victim stated that she was inside the store when the suspect approached her, grabbed her arm and forcefully told her to come with him. The victim was then able to break free of the suspect and flee.

As the suspect was exiting the store, he approached the 42-year-old victim who was walking inside the store from the parking lot and told her to come with him. The suspect attempted to grab her arm, but the victim was able to pull away. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victims and witnesses provided responding officers with a physical description of the suspect. Officers in the area located an individual matching the suspect’s description. The individual was walking in the area of Route 108 and Prince Phillip Drive. Officers stopped the individual and identified him as Leonard.

Leonard was arrested and transported to Police Headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, Leonard made statements acknowledging his involvement in this incident.

Leonard was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault. He is being held without bond.