Shredded AF by Steel Supplements: The Fat-Burning Badass to Beat

Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Steelsupplements.com

Since day one, Steel Supplements goal with Shredded AF was to establish what it means to be the gold standard for thermogenic fat burners: better, cleaner ingredients backed by scientific research formulated to deliver maximum results. We set out to beat all the other thermogenic fat-burners on the market by providing unparalleled quality and a superior product that provides tangible results you see AND feel.

And it looks like we’ve done just that.

Take a quick moment to Google “Shredded AF.” At the top of the list, you’ll see the Steel Supplements website and Shredded AF product page. Scroll down a little, however, and take note of the next top-ranked sites. What do they all have in common?

They’re all reviews of Shredded AF.

However, once you navigate to each of those review pages, you’ll find there’s another common trend: they’re all comparing their own products to Shredded AF and using the reviews to pitch their own rival fat-burners.

What does that say? Simple: Shredded AF has taken its place as the thermogenic fat-burner all competitors measure themselves against, and use our results and reviews to compare their own products.

As you no doubt guessed, Shredded AF comes out ahead every time.

What Makes Shredded AF the Gold Standard for Thermogenic Fat-Burners?

Shredded AF is a premium-quality formulation made using only the best, purest ingredients, formulated specifically using scientific research to deliver best-in-class results.

Shredded AF is THE supplement that will help you:

  1. Mobilize stored excess body fat
  2. Boost your metabolism and natural energy production
  3. Suppress your appetite
  4. Enhance your mental clarity, memory, and focus.

How does it do that? Well, it’s all thanks to the unique combination of ingredients used in this fat-burner.

All of the ingredients within Shredded-AF have been rigorously tested and extensively researched to ensure they are safe for your consumption and guaranteed to deliver the most comprehensive results on the market. Our cutting-edge formula includes:

  • N-Phenethyl Dimethylamine – This ingredient can improve your focus, alertness, and concentration, sharpen your mind, and make it exponentially easier to get through your workday feeling energized. It will also help boost your mental stamina, giving you the will-power to push past your fatigue and ensure peak performance during your intense daily workout session.
  • N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine – Tyrosine plays a role in nerve-cell communication and your mood. It can also enhance alertness and expand your mental capacity before strenuous activity (such as resistance training).
  • Hordenine HCL – Derived from barley, Hordenine HCL is an adrenergic compound that triggers the release of adrenaline and noradrenaline in your brain, which boost both your physical energy and your focus. Studies have shown that Hordenine HCL is one of the fastest stimulant compounds available, taking only two minutes to significantly increase your alertness—that’s fast results!
  • Theophylline – This ingredient found in green tea relaxes the smooth muscle around your lungs and airways, helping you to breathe more easily while you’re pushing your cardiovascular capacity to the max during intense training sessions.
  • Black Pepper Fruit Extract – Also known as Bioperine, this is the antioxidant-rich nutrient that gives black pepper its spicy flavor. It has anti-inflammatory properties, can fight oxidative stress in your body, increases brain function, helps your body absorb more micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) from your food, and offers a slight increase to rates of thermogenesis.
  • Caffeine Anhydrous – This form of caffeine is not only a physical stimulant but a brain-booster as well. It enhances focus and concentration, reduces feelings of lethargy, increases alertness, and improves performance in both strength and endurance training. What makes it particularly effective—and such a great addition to Shredded AF—is its ability to mobilize stored fat and increase rates of calories burned during and after your workout.
  • Alpha Yohimbine – Made from the bark of a tree found in Africa, Yohimbine raises your blood pressure, lowers blood sugar levels, releases insulin, decreases serotonin (a neurotransmitter responsible for mental wellbeing), while elevating adrenaline and dopamine. Simply put: Alpha Yohimbine puts your body in the right physical state for intense activity, and neuro-cognitive optimization.
  • Paradoxine – The power of Paradoxine® lies in its ability to transform white fat cells into brown fat cells, increasing energy expenditure and boosting weight loss. An added benefit to brown fat is that it can use blood sugar (glucose) and fats, leading to improved lipid levels and glucose metabolism, independent of weight loss!
  • Huperzine A – is known as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. By inhibiting this compound, you are able to drive up production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. When your brain is in a more relaxed state, you are not only in better control of your mental capacities, but this will allow your body to increase the rate of fat burning potential by reducing processes that hold onto body fat such as insulin suppression and alpha-2 receptor activation.

And there are so many more amazing, scientifically-proven ingredients that make Shredded AF a truly effective supplement!

The Shredded AF Difference

All of our carefully chosen and highly potent ingredients combine to make a game-changing fat burner, one that delivers real, quantifiable, noticeable results in record time.

But Shredded AF isn’t just about maximizing fat-burning—we also care about the user experience. That’s why we’ve included ingredients that prevent the “jittery” effect caused by caffeine and other stimulants, preventing an overdose of adrenaline that would trigger energy spikes followed by hard crashes. Instead, Shredded AF is formulated for all-day use that will sharpen your mind while it pushes your body to work harder and longer. As a result, you’ll feel exponentially better every day because you’ll have more stamina at work, at the gym, and anywhere else you go. Your mind will be sharper, you’ll have an easier time focusing on your task at hand, and you’ll notice a significant mood boost.

That is the Shredded AF difference, and that’s why we’re proud to set the gold standard as the best thermogenic fat burner around.

This content provided by our partners at SomeFuse.com.

