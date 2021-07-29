LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates.

The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements:

Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely”

Nantucket: Advising all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors and in crowded public locations

Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities

Somerville: Strongly recommending masks be worn inside public places

Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors