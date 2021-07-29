Cancel
Massachusetts State

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates.

The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements:

Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely”

Nantucket: Advising all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors and in crowded public locations

Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities

Somerville: Strongly recommending masks be worn inside public places

Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors

Massachusetts StateWNYT

Massachusetts restaurant requires masks, vaccination proof

A restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts is out with new rules. Folks who are eating inside at Pagu Restaurant now need to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For the most part, the owner says her customers understand. However, at least one customer threatened to sue her. Owner Tracy...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Recommending Some Fully Vaccinated People Wear Face Masks Indoors

BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts wear face masks indoors. The updated advisory comes on the heels of new Centers For Disease Control Guidance that recommends face masks indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high COVID transmission. According to the CDC, Barnstable County and Nantucket are listed as high risk. Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth and Hampden Counties are at subtantial risk. (WBZ-TV) The state said the new guidance is intended to “maximize protection of vulnerable individuals from the Delta variant.” DPH “recommends that a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Companies Starting To Announce Vaccination Requirements For Employees

BOSTON (CBS) – Get a shot if you want to work here. That’s what more and more Massachusetts companies are saying, and it’s a trend that’s stirring up debate. “It is a free country, so I don’t understand why you have to force people to do it,” said Dylan Quint from Boston. “I think private companies have every right to do whatever they want,” countered Stephanie Michael. With the Biden administration now requiring federal employees to either get a COVID-19 vaccination, or mask-up at work, other companies are taking it a step further. Some are making it a condition of employment...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘Masks And Vax Required’: Some Massachusetts Businesses Taking COVID Precautions Into Own Hands

BOSTON (CBS) – “Masks and vax required” says the chalk sign outside Grendel’s Restaurant and Bar in Harvard Square. If you want to dine inside during peak hours, management wants to see your vaccination card. Since Cambridge is in Middlesex County, which just moved into the “substantial risk” category on the CDC’s list over the weekend, the restaurant just restarted weekly COVID testing for its vaccinated staff. “If you’re going to have break-through infections, then you can’t rely on the vaccine to make sure that you can’t be infected or infectious,” said owner Kari Kuelzer. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Eight Massachusetts counties are now listed at...
Greene County, OHDayton Daily News

Greene County Public Health shares support for CDC mask guidance

Greene County Public Health supports updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends masks for everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Public Health also supports a federal executive order requiring masks for federal workers. The CDC included vaccinated people in the guidelines...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 12 Of 14 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now 12 counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. The CDC added Norfolk, Dukes and Berkshire counties to the list Tuesday. Only Franklin and Hampshire counties in western Massachusetts are not on the list. As of August 3, only Franklin and Hampshire counties are not considered high or substantial risk for COVID transmission, according to the CDC. (WBZ-TV graphic) The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Eviction Moratorium Ends: Where Renters Can Find Help In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Affordable housing is top of mind for many right now since the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend. Zillow estimates more than 31,000 people in Massachusetts are at risk of eviction. Chris Norris at Metro Housing Boston, an organization that helps renters, said his office received a lot of calls on Monday. “Mostly folks who are confused understandably and are seeking guidance in how they can go about getting the assistance that we have available here in Massachusetts,” he told WBZ-TV. “We’re telling them to apply, err on the side of applying, submit that application as soon as possible. Talk to your landlord and make sure we have that application so we can begin the process of getting that assistance out to you.” Landlords don’t want to get into the eviction process either, a Zillow representative said. Norris hopes to see more groups working together in the coming weeks for a “positive solution rather than turning to the courts.” Metro Housing served 11,000 households last year and the vast majority worked with their landlords to come to a solution. Boston residents seeking help can visit MassHousingInfo.org. For people outside Boston, emergency housing assistance can be found here.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 883 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 883 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 675,425. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,718. There were 33,448 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.54%. There are 226 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 51 patients currently in intensive care.

