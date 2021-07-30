Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota reacts to Suni Lee's big Olympic finish

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EUJr_0bBY6DOF00

The slipper fits her perfectly.

Minnesota's Suni Lee truly is the Cinderella story of the Tokyo Olympics, the first American of Hmong descent to not only make the women's gymnastics team, but win gold in the all-around.

She grew up in St. Paul as part of a hard working and close-knit family, a child who leaned on her father John for both support and inspiration.

“Me and my dad definitely have the closest bond out of everyone in my family,” Sunisa told KARE 11's Boyd Huppert back in 2019 as she pursued her Olympic dream.

So it is nothing short of amazing that Suni was able to reach that dream, despite a terrible accident that left John Lee paralyzed from the waist down. Despite his medical struggles, John pushed her to keep competing, and now... after a pressure-packed performance in Tokyo... she is officially the best all-around gymnast in the world.

Moments after the scores were tallied and Lee was declared the winner, social media flipped with post after post congratulating Suni and celebrating her victory.

She was widely considered America's second-best gymnast, but when Simone Biles pulled herself from the competition earlier this week citing mental health struggles, Lee stepped squarely into the spotlight and carried the load for her team, country and community.

A huge watch party of extended family, friends and her gymnastics community gathering in Oakdale Thursday morning exploded the moment she was declared the Olympic gold medal winner.

Governor Tim Walz was quickly on his Twitter account, hailing Suni and reflecting Minnesota Pride.


From NBC Olympics : Suni Lee earns a huge score of 15.300 in the uneven bars during the individual all-around final.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Oakdale, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Hmong#Twitter#Minnesota Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
SportsNBC Sports

Suni Lee Makes History With Gold-Medal Win in Tokyo Olympics. Here's Her Story

Suni Lee was already in an Olympics like no other when the tables turned once again and she stepped into an even bigger spotlight. As Simone Biles made her surprising exit from the competition so far, Lee quickly became the biggest medal contender for the U.S. – and she delivered in the best way, filling a void many worried would be unfillable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy