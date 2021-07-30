Marching for Democracy, From Georgetown to Austin

From Georgetown to Austin – 27 miles as the crow flies – is only half the distance between Selma and Montgomery in Alabama, but it's long enough for what the organizers of the four-day Moral March for Democracy hope to accomplish through direct action to create a path forward for protecting Texans' and Americans' voting rights. "We know that a seed cast in good soil can always produce more," the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II told organizers, marchers, and media assembled on the eve of the march Tuesday, July 27, at Georgetown's Christ Lutheran Church. "This is a seed. What we're doing is full of substance."