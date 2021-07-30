Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, TX

Marching for Democracy, From Georgetown to Austin

By Mike Clark-Madison
Austin Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Georgetown to Austin – 27 miles as the crow flies – is only half the distance between Selma and Montgomery in Alabama, but it's long enough for what the organizers of the four-day Moral March for Democracy hope to accomplish through direct action to create a path forward for protecting Texans' and Americans' voting rights. "We know that a seed cast in good soil can always produce more," the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II told organizers, marchers, and media assembled on the eve of the march Tuesday, July 27, at Georgetown's Christ Lutheran Church. "This is a seed. What we're doing is full of substance."

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Georgetown, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Selma, TX
Austin, TX
Society
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Georgetown, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Theoharis
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Democracy#Protest Riot#Texans#Americans#Christ Lutheran Church#North Carolinian#The Texas Legislature#Ppc#U S Senate#House#Democrats#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy