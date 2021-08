AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has had its struggles scoring in its matches aside from the 4-1 thrashing of Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium. Excluding that match as a one-off, in the last 10 matches, Austin FC has been outscored 10-3. The number is 13-4 if you include the friendly against Club Tigres, but mostly backups played in that match. Questions loomed about the quality and creativity in the final third of the pitch. Granted, Austin FC has had to make due without a true No. 9 forward up top, with winger Cecilio Dominguez filling that role in the interim.