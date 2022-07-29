ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why July 29th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Eric Clapton , Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker made their live debut as Cream at The Twisted Wheel in Manchester, England.

In 1974, there was a change in the lineup of Rush as Neil Peart replaced John Rustey on the drum stool.

In 1974, “Mama” Cass Elliot died of a heart attack in London at age 32. A coroner mistakenly said she died of choking on a ham sandwich.

In 2006, Kid Rock married Pamela Anderson on a luxury yacht in San Tropez. They got divorced five months later.

In 1967, The Doors started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Light My Fire,” their first number one song.

In 2011, at a Dallas concert, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill left the stage after complaining about the heat. He never returned and the band scrapped the rest of their tour, blaming it on “dehydration,” but bassist Jared Followill later tweeted, “There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade.”

In 2008, System of a Down member Daron Malakian ’s other group, Scars on Broadway , released their self-titled debut album.

And 2007, paramedics stopped and restarted Kiss singer Paul Stanley ’s heart to give it a regular rhythm after it spontaneously beat 190 times a minute.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

